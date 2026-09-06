‘Spider-Man’s’ Box Office Domination Continues Unchecked
The fourth installment in the Sony-Marvel Spider-Man collaboration is doing so well at the box office that it has surpassed Marvel’s superhero behemoth Avengers: Endgame in domestic box office earnings, and could potentially do the same globally. Spider-Man: Brand New Day just spent its sixth consecutive weekend at number one domestically, raking in $18 million over the traditional weekend, and expecting to take a total of $23 million including Labor Day. It’s the longest number-one streak since 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water, which topped the box office for seven weekends straight. Domestically, that brings the Tom Holland-helmed film to $923 million in receipts, just behind the number one grossing film domestically of all time, Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936 million). Globally, Brand New Day has made $2.4 billion, making it the third-highest-grossing film of all time. Only Avatar ($2.9 billion) and Marvel stablemate Endgame ($2.7 billion) are ahead of it.