Sitcom Legend, 95, Reveals Cause of Sudden Health Scare

At least five people have been killed after an Amazon cargo plane overshot the runway while landing at Miami International Airport and struck multiple vehicles nearby on Sunday afternoon. Five others were injured when the Boeing 767-300 hit the vehicles, caught on fire, and came to a rest tipped forward onto its nose. Video of the incident showed the plane attempting to land on a diagonal runway, hitting the ground, failing to stop at the end of a runway and crossing Miami’s NW 67th Avenue before stopping in a parking lot, according to the Washington Post. The plane was flying from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Miami. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Ray Jadallah said the plane swiped several vehicles, trapping people inside, including one who had to be extricated by specialized technical rescue personnel. “What we found was a very complex situation,” Jadallah said, adding that three of the five injured are in critical condition. In a statement posted on X, Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said the plane, operated by 21 Air, was attempting to land when the incident occurred. “We’re heartbroken to learn that five people lost their lives in today’s incident at Miami International Airport. Our deepest sympathies go out to the families, loved ones, and all those affected by this devastating loss,” Nantel said, adding that Amazon will cooperate fully with any investigation.” FAA confirmed in a statement that it will investigate the crash.
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- 1Shocking Details as 5 People Die in Amazon Cargo Plane CrashRUNWAY ACCIDENTAt least five more people were injured in the incident.
- 2Sitcom Legend, 95, Reveals Cause of Sudden Health ScareMORE DETAILSFans of the iconic actress had shared their concern online.
Shop with ScoutedSkip the Pricey Gym Membership With This All-in-One Home GymLOCK INReset your fitness regimen with BowFlex’s Xtreme 2 SE.
- 3‘Spider-Man’s’ Box Office Domination Continues UncheckedMARVELOUS‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ is enjoying its sixth consecutive week at the top.
- 4Chaos-Causing Passenger Duct-Taped to Seat Mid-Air TURBULENT TIMESAn American Airlines flight was forced to divert amid the chaos.
Shop with ScoutedHere’s Why Renovation Contractors Recommend Hanso’s PergolasBACKYARD GLOW-UPAdding a pergola to your yard can increase your home’s value by an average of $27,000, according to the brand.
- 5Trump Envoy’s Memento to Putin Revealed FORGET ME NOTThe Russian leader was given a souvenir when Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff arrived for talks.
- 6Reality Star Dies Suddenly at 41RIPShe had been hospitalized for a few days leading up to her death.
- 7GOP Candidate Accused of Trying to Plant Cocaine on RivalFOILEDA campaign manager foiled the plot and alerted police, prosecutors say.
- 8United Flight Declares Emergency Minutes After TakeoffTHOUSAND MILE U-EYPassengers had to wait five hours.
Shop with ScoutedScore Up to 70% Off During Lovehoney’s Epic Labor Day SaleFALL VIBESFind something better than a blanket to curl up with this fall during Lovehoney’s Labor Day sale.
- 9Gardening Work Leads to Astonishing Ancient DiscoveryPOT LUCKThe record haul was uncovered entirely by accident.
- 10Nickelodeon Star’s Cause of Death at 46 RevealedNEW DETAILSThe actress passed away in Los Angeles on August 11.
Sitcom Legend, 95, Reveals Cause of Sudden Health Scare
I Dream of Jeannie star Barbara Eden has reassured fans that she is fine after dropping out of an appearance in Los Angeles on Saturday due to a “sudden illness.” Eden, 95, was due to be honored with the Cinecon Legacy Award for her 1961 classic movie All Hands on Deck. However, organizers of the Cinecon Classic Film Festival announced her last-minute cancellation. After fans flooded social media with concern, Eden posted on Instagram on Sunday, “It’s okay everyone! I’m okay!” The actress said there had been a “miscommunication” after giving the alarming reason for the cancellation. “I’m not suffering from an illness; my doctor very recently prescribed a brand-new medication that turned out to have some nasty side effects,” she said. “Due to the discomfort, my doctor ordered me to remain at home until it can be sorted out. What awful timing for this to happen!” After sharing her thanks for the concern sent her way, Eden added, “This is just a speedbump! I expect to be out and about as soon as I’m given the go-ahead!” Eden’s explanation saw fans share their relief, while fellow performer Nancy Sinatra posted, “Good news! Thanks for the update!”
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The fourth installment in the Sony-Marvel Spider-Man collaboration is doing so well at the box office that it has surpassed Marvel’s superhero behemoth Avengers: Endgame in domestic box office earnings, and could potentially do the same globally. Spider-Man: Brand New Day just spent its sixth consecutive weekend at number one domestically, raking in $18 million over the traditional weekend, and expecting to take a total of $23 million including Labor Day. It’s the longest number-one streak since 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water, which topped the box office for seven weekends straight. Domestically, that brings the Tom Holland-helmed film to $923 million in receipts, just behind the number one grossing film domestically of all time, Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936 million). Globally, Brand New Day has made $2.4 billion, making it the third-highest-grossing film of all time. Only Avatar ($2.9 billion) and Marvel stablemate Endgame ($2.7 billion) are ahead of it.
A trip from hell unfolded for passengers on an American Airlines flight on Thursday, with an allegedly belligerent passenger needing to be duct-taped to his seat. A picture of Arthur Lundeen, 67, of Arizona, duct-taped to his seat has gone viral after it was posted on Instagram by fellow passenger Richard Olenick and captioned: “So this was my night tonight.” Lundeen was allegedly drunk and became belligerent, yelling at a man seated next to him. When a flight attendant tried to calm down the situation, Lundeen allegedly began screaming obscenities at him. Olenick says he was sitting two rows ahead of Lundeen in first class. He says that he went to help restrain Lundeen after he began to physically assault the passenger next to him, the flight attendant, and a woman who had tried to defuse the situation. In the picture, there is blood on Lundeen’s arms, and his entire torso and face are restrained. The plane, which took off from Dallas en route to Newark, New Jersey, was forced to divert to Baltimore, where Maryland cops took Lundeen into custody.
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Donald Trump’s top negotiators began their meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday by presenting him with a commemorative coin, according to the Kremlin’s press pool. The “Peace Through Strength” coin, photographed on a table at the start of negotiations, featured Steve Witkoff’s name on the back. In a brief clip released by state-controlled media, Putin, 73, was shown greeting Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner before taking a seat and asking that they give Trump his warm regards. Witkoff, who has reportedly been “scared” to travel to Kyiv against Moscow’s wishes, was also filmed gushing over the Russian leader, telling him that among all the “incredible memories” he will have once he retires, his talks with Putin “will be right at the top of it all.” The real estate investor-turned-special envoy is said to have grown enamored with Putin throughout his many meetings in Moscow, even having Putin sign a paper for him that he later had framed, according to Regime Change by The New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan. Kushner and Witkoff are scheduled to travel to Kyiv on Sunday to meet with Ukrainian leaders as part of peace talks–their first time visiting the Ukrainian capital after numerous trips to Moscow.
Amber Eggers of the television show Love After Lockup died Thursday night in an Atlanta hospital. She was 41. Eggers’ mother, Monica Eggers, told TMZ that she had been admitted a few days earlier and ultimately died from acute liver failure. Eggers starred in season two of the We TV show in 2019, after serving a four-year sentence for drug trafficking. She was briefly engaged, but the wedding was called off when she was released. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Amber Eggers, an original and unforgettable member of the Love After Lockup family,” We TV told Page Six in a statement. “She was a bright light, who shared her life story with courage and authenticity, and we are honored to have been a part of her journey over several years. Our hearts are with her family and friends who held her close.” Eggers also appeared in Life After Lockup, the spin-off.
A Republican running for the Missouri state House has been arrested after he tried to have cocaine planted on his opponent, prosecutors allege in a news release. Thomas Christopher Ross, 37, has been charged with a count of conspiring to distribute a controlled substance after the man he allegedly tasked with planting the drugs, his former campaign manager, called police and foiled the plot, authorities say. The alleged scheme targeted local realtor Louise Secker, a fellow Republican running for the same seat. The ex-campaign manager claims he was instructed to plant the cocaine, as well as Adderall, in Secker’s car or purse. The chairman of the Missouri Republican Party, Peter Kinder, said in a statement that Ross should drop out of the race due to these “serious and deeply troubling” charges. Ross beat Secker by less than three dozen votes last month to become the Republican candidate in the race to represent Missouri’s 161st District, which includes Joplin and surrounding areas.
United Airlines passengers were only 25 minutes into their flight from Los Angeles to Newark, New Jersey, when the plane’s crew reported a technical issue and turned the plane around on Thursday. “United flight 1855 safely returned to Los Angeles to address a mechanical issue,” the airline said in a statement. “Customers deplaned normally at the gate, and we’ve arranged for a new aircraft to take them to their destination later today.” The complication was reportedly a “hydraulic maintenance issue,” but United has not disclosed the details. The pilot landed the plane safely without any more issues about an hour after the first departure, with no passenger or crew injuries. The passengers had a rough start to their holiday weekend, however—a more than five-hour delay.
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A Danish man has uncovered the largest collection of Viking Age silver while doing gardening work at his home. The man, from the northern Danish municipality of Rebild, made the shocking discovery while cutting grass and removing stones in preparation for building a new terrace. The Dane uncovered around 700 pieces of buried treasure, including silver bars, dozens of coins, and a small Thor’s hammer. The hoard weighed around 18.5 kilos, three times heavier than the record discovery of Viking Age silver in Denmark, according to the Nordjyske Museer [North Jutland Museums]. “It should have just been a few hours of hard gardening work removing stubborn grass, stones and gravel for a new tiled terrace, but it turned out to be the biggest surprise of my life,” said the man, who wishes to remain anonymous. Torben Sarauw, cultural heritage manager at Nordjyske Museer, said the silver was likely used as payment, and the discovery was akin to “finding a safe” from the Viking Age.
Former All That star Christy Knowings’ cause of death has been confirmed. The former Nickelodeon actress died on August 11, aged 46, with a family member saying at the time that she died after being taken off life support, citing an asthma attack that left her with brain damage. People magazine reported that a death certificate states Knowings died from cardiac arrest, four days after she was hospitalized. The document lists acute hypoxic respiratory failure and status asthmaticus as conditions leading to her death, with asthma listed as the underlying cause. Tragically, Knowings is the second All That cast member to die this year. Kianna Underwood, 33, was killed in a hit-and-run vehicle collision in Brooklyn in January. Knowings’ CV also includes an appearance in Rosie O’Donnell’s sketch-comedy special on Nickelodeon, And Now This, as well as Sesame Street. Knowings joined All That in 1997. The comedy also helped launch the careers of Nick Cannon, Jamie-Lynn Spears and Amanda Bynes. A GoFundMe page was launched to raise money on her parents’ behalf “to help care for Christy’s mortuary and funeral expenses.” It has now raised over $12,000, exceeding its initial goal of $10,000. The page called Knowings “a compassionate, bright light whose warmth, kindness, and humor touched every life she encountered.”