Sitcom Legend, 95, Reveals Cause of Sudden Health Scare

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There are only four months left in 2026. Crazy right? Summer may almost be over, but fall is the perfect time to refocus on your fitness routine and get stronger before the year ends. BowFlex’s all-in-one strength machine—the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym—makes staying fit easier than ever before. After all, the fewer excuses you have to skip your workout, the better.

From squats to presses to cable rows, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym lets you do over 70 exercises for strength and mobility in one sleek machine. Out of the box, it starts with 210 pounds of resistance in the form of rods that can be adjusted in five-pound increments. If needed, you can upgrade to 410 pounds of resistance.

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The seat can be adjusted for comfort and completely removed when you’re doing standing moves like leg kickbacks. It’s incredibly easy to switch between exercises with little downtime. Plus, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym comes with a curved bar (excellent for lat pulldowns) and an extension system for leg workouts.

At just under 7 by 7 feet, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym fits into a spare room or corner without taking over the whole space. Plus, no power outlet, fussy WiFi setup, or wall mounting is needed. Just you, the machine, and your favorite playlist.