Third Festivalgoer Dies at Burning Man

A third person has died during this year’s Burning Man festival in Black Rock City, Nevada. The festivalgoer died on Monday while on the way to a hospital in Reno, Nevada, about 120 miles north of the festival grounds. The person has not been identified, and the cause of death has not been revealed. “Although we average 1 death a year at the Festival, we have had two so far this year within the confines of the Festival and I have received information regarding a third who died in transit to a hospital in Reno,” Jerry Allen, Pershing County sheriff and coroner, said in a statement. On Friday, Sampson Tshombe, a man in his mid-50s, died after suffering a medical emergency on site. On Saturday, Craig Mann, 60, was also found dead by campmates around 3 p.m. His cause of death has not been revealed. The annual event, which celebrates community, self-expression and art, started on August 30 and concluded on Monday.