Legendary Director’s Ranch in Chaos as 5 Injured in Collapse

Five people have been injured after scaffolding and display screens collapsed at George Lucas’s Skywalker Ranch. Emergency services were called to Summit Skywalker Ranch in Nicasio, California, on Monday morning to report people being trapped under a stage. The site is separate from Lucas’s main base of operations on the ranch, and crews were preparing for an event when the collapse occurred in the upper campus area. One of those injured suffered a “very serious” head injury, with three men transported to local hospitals for treatment. One person was trapped under LCD screens at the site, meaning emergency crews had to use airbags to lift the collapsed structure and free them. The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) is investigating the cause. The Marin County Fire, the San Rafael Fire Department, and the Novato Fire Department were among the agencies that responded to the collapse. The Summit Skywalker Ranch is home to Lucasfilm’s sound design, mixing, and audio post-production facility, Skywalker Sound, used in the popular sci-fi franchise.