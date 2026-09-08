Miley Cyrus Suffers New Blow Weeks After Dolly Parton’s Death
Singer Miley Cyrus is struggling to persuade streaming fans to connect with her latest single. The 33-year-old released “Bass Persuades” on Sept. 3, when she also dropped her surname to be known just as “Miley.” While “Bass Persuades” entered the Spotify Top 50 Global Chart at No. 23 on the day of release, with 2.4 million streams in the first 24 hours, it has now fallen out of the Global 200 after three days. It is also no longer in Spotify’s U.S. Top 50. “Bass Persuades” has now had over 5 million streams on Spotify. Cyrus’ godmother Dolly Parton still has two songs in the Spotify Global 200 two weeks after her death, “9 to 5″ and “Jolene”. “Bass Persuades” is enjoying popularity on the U.S. iTunes chart, where users still have to pay for songs. The track is No. 3, with “9 to 5″ at No. 2 and Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” at No. 1. It is also No.8 on the Worldwide Apple Song Chart. In the U.K, “Bass Persuades” is tracking to debut at No.13 on the official singles chart. Slant Magazine praised the song, saying, “The four-minute track suggests Miley is less interested in scoring easy Tik-Tok hits than she is in getting the kids to `go analog’—or at least get on a real-life dance floor.”
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