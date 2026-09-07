Concert Chaos as 14 People Are Rushed to the Hospital
Mayhem broke out at a Chainsmokers concert after more than a dozen people fell ill. The Friday performance at Discovery Meadow in San Jose, California, descended into chaos after emergency services arrived at the scene to find 14 people were unwell. The San Jose Fire Department said responders arrived at the concert at 8:22 p.m. “SJFD immediately requested an Ambulance Task Force, two additional advanced life support fire units, and a Battalion Chief to manage the incident and provide additional medical resources,” the department added. “A total of 14 ambulances responded, and 14 patients were transported to local hospitals.” Police told NBC Bay Area that the 14 people were treated for concerns such as “suspected alcohol intoxication and drug-related issues.” Local media showed footage of scores of fire engines and ambulance crews at the outdoor venue for the show by the popular electronic duo, which consists of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall. The Grammy-award-winning Chainsmokers had their first smash single with 2014’s “#Selfie” and have collaborated with artists such as Coldplay and Bebe Rexha.