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1

Wrestling Star Known as ‘The Butcher’ Dies at 48

‘TRAILBLAZING’
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 09.07.26 12:02AM EDT 
Andy Williams plays guitar in Every Time I Die in 2018.
Andy Williams plays guitar in Every Time I Die in 2018. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Rock musician turned wrestler Andy Williams has died after collapsing during a match. Williams, known as “The Butcher,” was 48. His death was announced by All Elite Wrestling on social media on Sunday, who said Williams had made a “successful transition into the world of professional wrestling and was incredibly respected by his peers both in and out of the ring.” Enjoy Wrestling co-owner Kurt Hackimer said Williams had been performing at a show in Millvale on Saturday when he collapsed ringside after the match and hit his head on the floor, as reported by KDKA’s Ricky Sayer. “Medics on site indicated that the symptoms were consistent with a cardiac event, but we were told that the cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy,” Hackimer said. TMZ published dispatch audio from the match which says a male wrestler “hit his head” on a ring post. Williams died at 9:43 p.m., around an hour after the incident, the Office of the Allegheny County Medical Examiner confirmed to People. Before becoming “The Butcher,” Williams was the founding guitarist of Buffalo metalcore band Every Time I Die, playing with them from their formation in 1998 to their split in 2022. Known as soft-spoken and calm outside the ring, Williams adopted his wrestling nickname as one half of the tag team “The Butcher and The Blade,” with friend Jesse Guilmette in 2017. Williams joined All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and formed a new band, Atomic Rule, in 2023. Coheed and Cambria drummer Josh Eppard praised Williams for being in “one of the most true and influential bands in heavy music” and also “pulling double duty as a pro wrestler.” Eppard said the jobs were, “Two dreams we have as kids that 99.9 percent of the time float off into adult dust … he did em both. The world will miss Andy and selfishly, so will I.”

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2
Sitcom Legend, 95, Reveals Cause of Sudden Health Scare
MORE DETAILS
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 09.06.26 8:51PM EDT 
Barbara Eden attends Project Angel Food's Lead With Love 7 - A Fundraising Special On KTLA at KTLA 5 on June 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Barbara Eden attends Project Angel Food's Lead With Love 7 - A Fundraising Special On KTLA at KTLA 5 on June 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Project Angel F

I Dream of Jeannie star Barbara Eden has reassured fans that she is fine after dropping out of an appearance in Los Angeles on Saturday due to a “sudden illness.” Eden, 95, was due to be honored with the Cinecon Legacy Award for her 1961 classic movie All Hands on Deck. However, organizers of the Cinecon Classic Film Festival announced her last-minute cancellation. After fans flooded social media with concern, Eden posted on Instagram on Sunday, “It’s okay everyone! I’m okay!” The actress said there had been a “miscommunication” after giving the alarming reason for the cancellation. “I’m not suffering from an illness; my doctor very recently prescribed a brand-new medication that turned out to have some nasty side effects,” she said. “Due to the discomfort, my doctor ordered me to remain at home until it can be sorted out. What awful timing for this to happen!” After sharing her thanks for the concern sent her way, Eden added, “This is just a speedbump! I expect to be out and about as soon as I’m given the go-ahead!” Eden’s explanation saw fans share their relief, while fellow performer Nancy Sinatra posted, “Good news! Thanks for the update!”

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Skip the Pricey Gym Membership With This All-in-One Home Gym
LOCK IN
Scouted Staff
Published 09.04.26 2:05PM EDT 
Woman performing a standing cable press on the BowFlex Xtreme 2 SE home gym in a garage gym setup, with a treadmill, dumbbells, and workout bench visible in the background.
BowFlex

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There are only four months left in 2026. Crazy right? Summer may almost be over, but fall is the perfect time to refocus on your fitness routine and get stronger before the year ends. BowFlex’s all-in-one strength machine—the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym—makes staying fit easier than ever before. After all, the fewer excuses you have to skip your workout, the better.

From squats to presses to cable rows, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym lets you do over 70 exercises for strength and mobility in one sleek machine. Out of the box, it starts with 210 pounds of resistance in the form of rods that can be adjusted in five-pound increments. If needed, you can upgrade to 410 pounds of resistance.

Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym
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The seat can be adjusted for comfort and completely removed when you’re doing standing moves like leg kickbacks. It’s incredibly easy to switch between exercises with little downtime. Plus, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym comes with a curved bar (excellent for lat pulldowns) and an extension system for leg workouts.

At just under 7 by 7 feet, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym fits into a spare room or corner without taking over the whole space. Plus, no power outlet, fussy WiFi setup, or wall mounting is needed. Just you, the machine, and your favorite playlist.

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3
Shocking Details as 5 People Die in Amazon Cargo Plane Crash
RUNWAY ACCIDENT
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 09.06.26 8:10PM EDT 
Published 09.06.26 7:53PM EDT 
A view of an Amazon Prime Air cargo plane that airport officials said overran a runway at Miami International Airport, next to rows of Tesla Cybercabs, in Miami, Florida, U.S., September 6, 2026.
A view of an Amazon Prime Air cargo plane that airport officials said overran a runway at Miami International Airport, next to rows of Tesla Cybercabs, in Miami, Florida, U.S., September 6, 2026. Marco Bello/REUTERS

At least five people have been killed after an Amazon cargo plane overshot the runway while landing at Miami International Airport and struck multiple vehicles nearby on Sunday afternoon. Five others were injured when the Boeing 767-300 hit the vehicles, caught on fire, and came to a rest tipped forward onto its nose. Video of the incident showed the plane attempting to land on a diagonal runway, hitting the ground, failing to stop at the end of a runway and crossing Miami’s NW 67th Avenue before stopping in a parking lot, according to the Washington Post. The plane was flying from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Miami. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Ray Jadallah said the plane swiped several vehicles, trapping people inside, including one who had to be extricated by specialized technical rescue personnel. “What we found was a very complex situation,” Jadallah said, adding that three of the five injured are in critical condition. In a statement posted on X, Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said the plane, operated by 21 Air, was attempting to land when the incident occurred. “We’re heartbroken to learn that five people lost their lives in today’s incident at Miami International Airport. Our deepest sympathies go out to the families, loved ones, and all those affected by this devastating loss,” Nantel said, adding that Amazon will cooperate fully with any investigation.” FAA confirmed in a statement that it will investigate the crash.

Read it at Wall Street Journal

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4
‘Spider-Man’s’ Box Office Domination Continues Unchecked
MARVELOUS
Sarah-Jane Collins 

Reporter

Published 09.06.26 4:03PM EDT 
Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Sony/Marvel

The fourth installment in the Sony-Marvel Spider-Man collaboration is doing so well at the box office that it has surpassed Marvel’s superhero behemoth Avengers: Endgame in domestic box office earnings, and could potentially do the same globally. Spider-Man: Brand New Day just spent its sixth consecutive weekend at number one domestically, raking in $18 million over the traditional weekend, and expecting to take a total of $23 million including Labor Day. It’s the longest number-one streak since 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water, which topped the box office for seven weekends straight. Domestically, that brings the Tom Holland-helmed film to $923 million in receipts, just behind the number one grossing film domestically of all time, Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936 million). Globally, Brand New Day has made $2.4 billion, making it the third-highest-grossing film of all time. Only Avatar ($2.9 billion) and Marvel stablemate Endgame ($2.7 billion) are ahead of it.

Read it at Variety

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Here’s Why Thousands of U.S. Renovation Contractors Recommend Hanso’s Pergola Kits
BACKYARD GLOW-UP
Jenna Clark 

Contributor

Published 09.02.26 3:10PM EDT 
Hanso Home 5th Generation Smart Pergola
Hansø Home.

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Whether you’re looking to create a shaded spot for outdoor date nights or family barbecues, you can transform any outdoor space with the world’s most popular modern pergola kit from Hanso Home. Its latest design, the Smart Motorized Louvered Pergola, is built with Category 5 hurricane-rated T6 aerospace-grade aluminum and features a laundry list of sophisticated design specs, including adjustable louvers to control the sun, a 100 percent rain- and rust-proof build, an optional remote-operated roof, and an enhanced LED lighting kit. The newest pergola is also engineered for 165 mph wind resistance, withstanding near-hurricane-force winds with louvers closed and hurricane-force winds with louvers open.

Hansø Horizon Smart Pergola
See At Hanso Home

You don’t have to have a backyard villa to elevate your backyard space with Hanso Home’s new-and-improved pergola. Although the pergola does not come assembled (you can also hire their team to assemble it for you for an additional fee), it is easy to self-assemble with two people in two to four hours, which is one of the reasons that it’s a top choice for U.S. renovation contractors—along with the fact that adding a premium pergola to your yard can increase your home’s value by an average of $27,000, according to the brand. Best of all, the Fifth-Generation Hanso Horizon Smart Pergola is built to last for at least 30 years and is backed by a ten-year warranty.

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5
Chaos-Causing Passenger Duct-Taped to Seat Mid-Air
TURBULENT TIMES
Sarah-Jane Collins 

Reporter

Updated 09.06.26 3:32PM EDT 
Published 09.05.26 2:47PM EDT 
A passenger is detained with duct tape on an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Newark.
A passenger is detained with duct tape on an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Newark. Instagram/Richard Olenick

A trip from hell unfolded for passengers on an American Airlines flight on Thursday, with an allegedly belligerent passenger needing to be duct-taped to his seat. A picture of Arthur Lundeen, 67, of Arizona, duct-taped to his seat has gone viral after it was posted on Instagram by fellow passenger Richard Olenick and captioned: “So this was my night tonight.” Lundeen was allegedly drunk and became belligerent, yelling at a man seated next to him. When a flight attendant tried to calm down the situation, Lundeen allegedly began screaming obscenities at him. Olenick says he was sitting two rows ahead of Lundeen in first class. He says that he went to help restrain Lundeen after he began to physically assault the passenger next to him, the flight attendant, and a woman who had tried to defuse the situation. In the picture, there is blood on Lundeen’s arms, and his entire torso and face are restrained. The plane, which took off from Dallas en route to Newark, New Jersey, was forced to divert to Baltimore, where Maryland cops took Lundeen into custody.

Watch full video on TMZ
Read it at TMZ

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6
Trump Envoy’s Memento to Putin Revealed
FORGET ME NOT
Allison Quinn 

News Editor

Updated 09.05.26 2:08PM EDT 
Published 09.05.26 2:00PM EDT 
U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, leave a restaurant in central Moscow, Russia, September 5, 2026.
U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, leave a restaurant in central Moscow, Russia, September 5, 2026. Ramil Sitdikov/REUTERS

Donald Trump’s top negotiators began their meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday by presenting him with a commemorative coin, according to the Kremlin’s press pool. The “Peace Through Strength” coin, photographed on a table at the start of negotiations, featured Steve Witkoff’s name on the back. In a brief clip released by state-controlled media, Putin, 73, was shown greeting Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner before taking a seat and asking that they give Trump his warm regards. Witkoff, who has reportedly been “scared” to travel to Kyiv against Moscow’s wishes, was also filmed gushing over the Russian leader, telling him that among all the “incredible memories” he will have once he retires, his talks with Putin “will be right at the top of it all.” The real estate investor-turned-special envoy is said to have grown enamored with Putin throughout his many meetings in Moscow, even having Putin sign a paper for him that he later had framed, according to Regime Change by The New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan. Kushner and Witkoff are scheduled to travel to Kyiv on Sunday to meet with Ukrainian leaders as part of peace talks–their first time visiting the Ukrainian capital after numerous trips to Moscow.

A commemorative coin reportedly given to Putin
A commemorative coin reportedly given to Putin Yunashev_Live

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7
Reality Star Dies Suddenly at 41
RIP
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 09.04.26 10:29PM EDT 
Amber Eggers
We.tv/Youtube

Amber Eggers of the television show Love After Lockup died Thursday night in an Atlanta hospital. She was 41. Eggers’ mother, Monica Eggers, told TMZ that she had been admitted a few days earlier and ultimately died from acute liver failure. Eggers starred in season two of the We TV show in 2019, after serving a four-year sentence for drug trafficking. She was briefly engaged, but the wedding was called off when she was released. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Amber Eggers, an original and unforgettable member of the Love After Lockup family,” We TV told Page Six in a statement. “She was a bright light, who shared her life story with courage and authenticity, and we are honored to have been a part of her journey over several years. Our hearts are with her family and friends who held her close.” Eggers also appeared in Life After Lockup, the spin-off.

Read it at TMZ

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8
Republican House Candidate Accused of Trying to Plant Cocaine on Rival
FOILED
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.04.26 4:24PM EDT 
Thomas Christopher Ross
Joplin Municipal Jail

A Republican running for the Missouri state House has been arrested after he tried to have cocaine planted on his opponent, prosecutors allege in a news release. Thomas Christopher Ross, 37, has been charged with a count of conspiring to distribute a controlled substance after the man he allegedly tasked with planting the drugs, his former campaign manager, called police and foiled the plot, authorities say. The alleged scheme targeted local realtor Louise Secker, a fellow Republican running for the same seat. The ex-campaign manager claims he was instructed to plant the cocaine, as well as Adderall, in Secker’s car or purse. The chairman of the Missouri Republican Party, Peter Kinder, said in a statement that Ross should drop out of the race due to these “serious and deeply troubling” charges. Ross beat Secker by less than three dozen votes last month to become the Republican candidate in the race to represent Missouri’s 161st District, which includes Joplin and surrounding areas.

Read it at NBC News

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Score Up to 70% Off Premium Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s Epic Labor Day Sale
FALL VIBES
Scouted Staff
Published 09.03.26 4:00PM EDT 
Lovehoney red heart sex toy sale
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lovehoney.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re diving into a new fling or flying solo this fall, Lovehoney makes either ride a lot more satisfying. And right now, the premium sexual wellness retailer is slashing prices for Labor Day. From now until Sept. 14, you can save up to 70 percent sitewide, along with an extra 20 percent off all sale items. From vibrators to lingerie to lube, Lovehoney has everything you need to bring your fantasies to life.

Not sure where to start? Check out We-Vibe’s most advanced couples’ vibrator yet. It’s designed with fusion wave technology that delivers rhythmic, wave-like vibrations to the clitoris and G-spot simultaneously. The real fun, however, comes with the remote. Either you or your partner can control the toy by squeezing the remote to increase the intensity of the vibrations.

We-Vibe Chorus Couple's Vibrator
Shop At Lovehoney

Another great choice is Svakom’s Clitoral Stimulator. This dual-action toy pairs powerful suction with precise licking. It features ten distinct rhythmic modes ranging from a gentle purr to an explosive roar, plus three gradually intensifying levels of suction, giving you endless ways to edge yourself. Most importantly, this tongue never gets tired.

Svakom Clitoral Stimulator
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If you’re still not sure where to start, try Lovehoney’s AI assist. This feature can help you find the perfect toy, no matter your experience level.

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9
United Flight Declares Emergency Minutes After Takeoff
THOUSAND MILE U-EY
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.04.26 2:17PM EDT 
United Airlines
United Airlines Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

United Airlines passengers were only 25 minutes into their flight from Los Angeles to Newark, New Jersey, when the plane’s crew reported a technical issue and turned the plane around on Thursday. “United flight 1855 safely returned to Los Angeles to address a mechanical issue,” the airline said in a statement. “Customers deplaned normally at the gate, and we’ve arranged for a new aircraft to take them to their destination later today.” The complication was reportedly a “hydraulic maintenance issue,” but United has not disclosed the details. The pilot landed the plane safely without any more issues about an hour after the first departure, with no passenger or crew injuries. The passengers had a rough start to their holiday weekend, however—a more than five-hour delay.

Read it at MyNewsLA.com

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10
Gardening Work Leads to Astonishing Ancient Discovery
POT LUCK
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 09.04.26 12:50PM EDT 
Viling silver.
Nordjyske Museer

A Danish man has uncovered the largest collection of Viking Age silver while doing gardening work at his home. The man, from the northern Danish municipality of Rebild, made the shocking discovery while cutting grass and removing stones in preparation for building a new terrace. The Dane uncovered around 700 pieces of buried treasure, including silver bars, dozens of coins, and a small Thor’s hammer. The hoard weighed around 18.5 kilos, three times heavier than the record discovery of Viking Age silver in Denmark, according to the Nordjyske Museer [North Jutland Museums]. “It should have just been a few hours of hard gardening work removing stubborn grass, stones and gravel for a new tiled terrace, but it turned out to be the biggest surprise of my life,” said the man, who wishes to remain anonymous. Torben Sarauw, cultural heritage manager at Nordjyske Museer, said the silver was likely used as payment, and the discovery was akin to “finding a safe” from the Viking Age.

Read it at CNN

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