Chilling Warning After Amazon Cargo Plane Crash
The National Transportation Safety Board has issued a chilling warning after the Amazon cargo plane crash that killed five people on Sunday at Miami International Airport. The NTSB said on Monday that the five people killed were traveling in a white Ford van owned by Professional Ocean Service Corporation, a contract cleaning company for airlines, which was inside the airport when the cargo plane overshot the runway while landing, colliding with the vehicle. The plane also hit a Toyota SUV that had been driving outside the airport. The NTSB’s investigative teams have started their examination of the accident, which will include looking at the wreckage of the accident, the aircraft, air traffic control, weather conditions and the airport’s safety measures. The FAA is also investigating the incident. NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy told reporters on Monday the board’s “one goal” is to “save lives.” She warned, “Our recommendations must be implemented or we’re going to be here again.” When asked if these accidents were happening too often, Homendy said “One is too often for the NTSB... Just one is a tragedy.” Five other people were injured in the accident. Homendy said the scene of the crash was “devastating” and noted the visible debris included airbags from the SUV. “You can see components from vehicles, both passenger vehicles and the aircraft itself,” she said, as reported by NBC.