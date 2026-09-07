Ex-F1 Boss Bernie Ecclestone Caught With Shotgun at Airport
Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone was detained in Portugal after police found a shotgun on his private jet. Ecclestone, 95, landed at Tires Aerodrome near Lisbon on Monday after flying from Saanen, Switzerland. The Daily Mail reports that Portuguese authorities stopped him after discovering the firearm, which he had brought into the country without the required paperwork, and subjected him to an hours-long “wall-to-wall aggravation.” Ecclestone told the Daily Mail he had taken the shotgun with him for clay-pigeon shooting and admitted he did not have the correct documentation. He said police kept him at the airport for several hours. His wife, Fabiana Flosi, has traveled to Lisbon to deal with the authorities and resolve the matter, including surrendering the gun or paying any required fees. The incident comes four years after Ecclestone was arrested in Brazil when police found an undocumented pistol in his luggage at an airport. He paid bail and was allowed to leave the country.