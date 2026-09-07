Two Festivalgoers Die at Burning Man

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone was detained in Portugal after police found a shotgun on his private jet. Ecclestone, 95, landed at Tires Aerodrome near Lisbon on Monday after flying from Saanen, Switzerland. The Daily Mail reports that Portuguese authorities stopped him after discovering the firearm, which he had brought into the country without the required paperwork, and subjected him to an hours-long “wall-to-wall aggravation.” Ecclestone told the Daily Mail he had taken the shotgun with him for clay-pigeon shooting and admitted he did not have the correct documentation. He said police kept him at the airport for several hours. His wife, Fabiana Flosi, has traveled to Lisbon to deal with the authorities and resolve the matter, including surrendering the gun or paying any required fees. The incident comes four years after Ecclestone was arrested in Brazil when police found an undocumented pistol in his luggage at an airport. He paid bail and was allowed to leave the country.
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- 1Ex-F1 Boss Bernie Ecclestone Caught With Shotgun at AirportTRIGGEREDIt is not the first time this has happened.
- 2At Least 11 Climbers Killed in AvalanchePEAK DISASTERSix others are missing.
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- 3Two Festivalgoers Die at Burning ManDEATHS IN THE DESERTNo official cause of death has been released for either man.
- 4Concert Chaos as 14 People Are Rushed to the HospitalSHOW STOPPERMultiple ambulances responded to treat attendees.
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- 5Giant Volcano Eruption Leaves 270,000 StrandedNEED TO VENTPlumes of ash were thrown 50,000 feet into the sky.
- 6Wrestling Star Known as ‘The Butcher’ Dies at 48‘TRAILBLAZING’Andy Williams was an accomplished metalcore guitarist before moving into professional wrestling.
- 7Shocking Details as 5 People Die in Amazon Cargo Plane CrashRUNWAY ACCIDENTAt least five more people were injured in the incident.
- 8Sitcom Legend, 95, Reveals Cause of Sudden Health ScareMORE DETAILSFans of the iconic actress had shared their concern online.
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- 9‘Spider-Man’s’ Box Office Domination Continues UncheckedMARVELOUS‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ is enjoying its sixth consecutive week at the top.
- 10Chaos-Causing Passenger Duct-Taped to Seat Mid-Air TURBULENT TIMESAn American Airlines flight was forced to divert amid the chaos.
At least 11 climbers have died after a massive avalanche swept away members of a mountaineering group. At least six others are missing after the terrifying incident on Mount Mizhirgi in Russia’s North Caucasus, emergency officials said, while another six are injured. The avalanche struck at around 5 p.m. local time on Sunday in the Kabardino-Balkaria region, with the wall of snow hitting a group of 33 climbers on one of the area’s highest peaks. At least ten members of the group managed to descend the mountain without assistance. More than 50 emergency workers have been deployed in the rescue operation, but treacherous terrain and the threat of further avalanches are slowing the effort. Mount Mizhirgi, which has two summits, is considered an ultra-high mountain and is one of just 12 peaks in the Caucasus above 16,000 feet.
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Two Festivalgoers Die at Burning Man
Two people have died at the Burning Man festival in Black Rock, Nevada, in as many days. On Friday, organizers of the psychedelic music and arts event said with “heavy hearts” that a man in his mid-50s died after suffering a medical emergency on site. The man was not officially identified pending notification of his family. On Saturday, the festival said that a 60-year-old man was also found dead by campmates in his camp at around 3 p.m. The cause of death has not been revealed. “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the participant’s family, friends, campmates, and all those affected by this loss,” Burning Man said in a statement. Last year, the festival was rocked by the horrific murder of 37-year-old Russian Vadim Kruglov, who was found in a pool of blood inside a tent with knife wounds. The victim’s killer has still not been arrested more than one year after the attack took place. The huge annual festival promoting self-expression, which has been running since the 1980s, is held in the Nevada desert and draws around 70,000 people. This year’s event began on Aug. 30 and ends Monday night.
Mayhem broke out at a Chainsmokers concert after more than a dozen people fell ill. The Friday performance at Discovery Meadow in San Jose, California, descended into chaos after emergency services arrived at the scene to find 14 people were unwell. The San Jose Fire Department said responders arrived at the concert at 8:22 p.m. “SJFD immediately requested an Ambulance Task Force, two additional advanced life support fire units, and a Battalion Chief to manage the incident and provide additional medical resources,” the department added. “A total of 14 ambulances responded, and 14 patients were transported to local hospitals.” Police told NBC Bay Area that the 14 people were treated for concerns such as “suspected alcohol intoxication and drug-related issues.” Local media showed footage of scores of fire engines and ambulance crews at the outdoor venue for the show by the popular electronic duo, which consists of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall. The Grammy-award-winning Chainsmokers had their first smash single with 2014’s “#Selfie” and have collaborated with artists such as Coldplay and Bebe Rexha.
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A massive volcanic eruption has left over a quarter of a million people stranded. The eruption of Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau on Friday has grounded about 2,000 flights, with airports in the region closed for a second day. The volcano is located 90 miles from the nation’s capital, Jakarta, with the city’s main airport among those that have canceled flights, affecting the movement of 270,000 people. The airport, Soekarno-Hatta International, said flights would resume late Monday. “It was very crowded because passengers from the morning flights had piled up, while those scheduled for later departures still didn’t know what would happen,” passenger Finna told the BBC. “We were all glued to the flight information screens.” Ash was thrown almost 50,000 feet into the air, according to the meteorological agency BMKG. The latest eruption was on Sunday evening, but Indonesia’s Geological Agency said “the probability of further eruptions in the coming periods remains high.” “We cannot ascertain when this will end due to the dynamic weather,” Indonesia’s Transport Minister Dudy Purwagandhi said.
Rock musician turned wrestler Andy Williams has died after collapsing during a match. Williams, known as “The Butcher,” was 48. His death was announced by All Elite Wrestling on social media on Sunday, who said Williams had made a “successful transition into the world of professional wrestling and was incredibly respected by his peers both in and out of the ring.” Enjoy Wrestling co-owner Kurt Hackimer said Williams had been performing at a show in Millvale on Saturday when he collapsed ringside after the match and hit his head on the floor, as reported by KDKA’s Ricky Sayer. “Medics on site indicated that the symptoms were consistent with a cardiac event, but we were told that the cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy,” Hackimer said. TMZ published dispatch audio from the match which says a male wrestler “hit his head” on a ring post. Williams died at 9:43 p.m., around an hour after the incident, the Office of the Allegheny County Medical Examiner confirmed to People. Before becoming “The Butcher,” Williams was the founding guitarist of Buffalo metalcore band Every Time I Die, playing with them from their formation in 1998 to their split in 2022. Known as soft-spoken and calm outside the ring, Williams adopted his wrestling nickname as one half of the tag team “The Butcher and The Blade,” with friend Jesse Guilmette in 2017. Williams joined All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and formed a new band, Atomic Rule, in 2023. Coheed and Cambria drummer Josh Eppard praised Williams for being in “one of the most true and influential bands in heavy music” and also “pulling double duty as a pro wrestler.” Eppard said the jobs were, “Two dreams we have as kids that 99.9 percent of the time float off into adult dust … he did em both. The world will miss Andy and selfishly, so will I.”
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At least five people have been killed after an Amazon cargo plane overshot the runway while landing at Miami International Airport and struck multiple vehicles nearby on Sunday afternoon. Five others were injured when the Boeing 767-300 hit the vehicles, caught on fire, and came to a rest tipped forward onto its nose. Video of the incident showed the plane attempting to land on a diagonal runway, hitting the ground, failing to stop at the end of a runway and crossing Miami’s NW 67th Avenue before stopping in a parking lot, according to the Washington Post. The plane was flying from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Miami. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Ray Jadallah said the plane swiped several vehicles, trapping people inside, including one who had to be extricated by specialized technical rescue personnel. “What we found was a very complex situation,” Jadallah said, adding that three of the five injured are in critical condition. In a statement posted on X, Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said the plane, operated by 21 Air, was attempting to land when the incident occurred. “We’re heartbroken to learn that five people lost their lives in today’s incident at Miami International Airport. Our deepest sympathies go out to the families, loved ones, and all those affected by this devastating loss,” Nantel said, adding that Amazon will cooperate fully with any investigation.” FAA confirmed in a statement that it will investigate the crash.
I Dream of Jeannie star Barbara Eden has reassured fans that she is fine after dropping out of an appearance in Los Angeles on Saturday due to a “sudden illness.” Eden, 95, was due to be honored with the Cinecon Legacy Award for her 1961 classic movie All Hands on Deck. However, organizers of the Cinecon Classic Film Festival announced her last-minute cancellation. After fans flooded social media with concern, Eden posted on Instagram on Sunday, “It’s okay everyone! I’m okay!” The actress said there had been a “miscommunication” after giving the alarming reason for the cancellation. “I’m not suffering from an illness; my doctor very recently prescribed a brand-new medication that turned out to have some nasty side effects,” she said. “Due to the discomfort, my doctor ordered me to remain at home until it can be sorted out. What awful timing for this to happen!” After sharing her thanks for the concern sent her way, Eden added, “This is just a speedbump! I expect to be out and about as soon as I’m given the go-ahead!” Eden’s explanation saw fans share their relief, while fellow performer Nancy Sinatra posted, “Good news! Thanks for the update!”
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The fourth installment in the Sony-Marvel Spider-Man collaboration is doing so well at the box office that it has surpassed Marvel’s superhero behemoth Avengers: Endgame in domestic box office earnings, and could potentially do the same globally. Spider-Man: Brand New Day just spent its sixth consecutive weekend at number one domestically, raking in $18 million over the traditional weekend, and expecting to take a total of $23 million including Labor Day. It’s the longest number-one streak since 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water, which topped the box office for seven weekends straight. Domestically, that brings the Tom Holland-helmed film to $923 million in receipts, just behind the number one grossing film domestically of all time, Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936 million). Globally, Brand New Day has made $2.4 billion, making it the third-highest-grossing film of all time. Only Avatar ($2.9 billion) and Marvel stablemate Endgame ($2.7 billion) are ahead of it.
A trip from hell unfolded for passengers on an American Airlines flight on Thursday, with an allegedly belligerent passenger needing to be duct-taped to his seat. A picture of Arthur Lundeen, 67, of Arizona, duct-taped to his seat has gone viral after it was posted on Instagram by fellow passenger Richard Olenick and captioned: “So this was my night tonight.” Lundeen was allegedly drunk and became belligerent, yelling at a man seated next to him. When a flight attendant tried to calm down the situation, Lundeen allegedly began screaming obscenities at him. Olenick says he was sitting two rows ahead of Lundeen in first class. He says that he went to help restrain Lundeen after he began to physically assault the passenger next to him, the flight attendant, and a woman who had tried to defuse the situation. In the picture, there is blood on Lundeen’s arms, and his entire torso and face are restrained. The plane, which took off from Dallas en route to Newark, New Jersey, was forced to divert to Baltimore, where Maryland cops took Lundeen into custody.