Kim Jong Un Finally Gets His Ship After Humiliating Launch
A North Korean warship that capsized last May during its official launch has been commissioned, Kim Jong Un announced Sunday. Fixing up the destroyer, Kang Kon, was made possible by the country’s “self-respect, will and strong spirit,” said the dictator, who fumed last year that the accident had “brought the dignity and self-respect of our state to a collapse.” After vowing punishment for those responsible, Kim, 42, erased a top military commander and the shipbuilder from official photos—a potential sign of their execution. The Kang Kon, a nuclear-capable warship, now joins the other vessel in the Choe Hyon-class of destroyers, which is North Korea’s largest. Each displaces about 5,000 tons, according to CNN. Meanwhile, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim said that new naval bases are being built to house a growing fleet, with the goal of two new surface ships annually. Kim also claims that a nuclear-powered attack submarine is in the works. KCNA released photos of that sub last December.