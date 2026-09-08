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1

Ousted Kennedy Center Boss Brings Banished ‘Blue’ to Trump’s Backyard

BLUE’S REVENGE
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 09.07.26 9:02PM EDT 
Crews work to remove the sculpture titled "Blue" by artist Joel Shapiro from the grounds of The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, after it was targeted for removal by the Trump administration, in Washington, D.C., September, 2, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

David Rubenstein is reclaiming the Kennedy Center as it was before President Donald Trump’s takeover. The longtime chairman of the performing arts center has purchased “Blue,” a 24-foot-tall abstract sculpture that was removed from the center’s grounds last week on Trump’s orders. He plans to install it at the National Gallery of Art’s Sculpture Garden. Rubenstein—who was fired from his role last year after more than a decade, then replaced by Trump—paid more than $2 million for the work by the late artist Joel Shapiro, according to the New York Times. The Kennedy Center did not explain why it removed the artwork, noting only that a foundation dedicated to Shapiro would decide where it would go next. Rubenstein, a 77-year-old billionaire philanthropist, purchased the sculpture from the foundation, which is run by Shapiro’s daughter, Ivy. “In Joel’s mind, it was one of his greatest site-specific commissions, which celebrated joy, freedom, and creativity,” she said of the aluminum work. The sculpture’s new home is located between the National Gallery of Art and the National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C. Among its more than 20 sculptures is another Shapiro work.

Read it at The New York Times

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2
Star of Legendary NFL Team Dies at 68
FALLEN CHAMP
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.07.26 11:43AM EDT 
CHICAGO, IL - CIRCA 1988: Matt Suhey #26 of the Chicago Bears runs onto the field prior to the start of an NFL football game circa 1988 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Suhey played for the Bears from 1980-89. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Chicago Bears star Matt Suhey has died. An instrumental part of the 1985 Super Bowl-winning team, he died at the age of 68 over Labor Day weekend, according to NBC Chicago. His crowning glory came during Super Bowl XX, when his 11-yard touchdown run saw him burst through the line en route to his team’s 46-10 trouncing of the New England Patriots. He spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Illinois outfit, making 148 regular-season appearances after being selected in the second round of the 1980 draft after graduating from Penn State. Across that decade, he didn’t miss a single game. Speaking to the Daily Herald, Hall of Fame defensive tackle Dan Hampton said he was “shocked.” “I kind of remember Matt as a level-headed guy,” former teammate Gary Fencik said. “You could almost interpret how the offense felt by going through Matt. Just a real valuable teammate and one that, gosh, this was a real shock to all of us.” Suhey holds a special place in the hearts of many Bears fans for his role as Walter Payton’s lead blocker and close buddy. He retired in 1989, but remained closely affiliated with the football team afterward.

Read it at TMZ

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Skip the Pricey Gym Membership With This All-in-One Home Gym
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Scouted Staff
Published 09.04.26 2:05PM EDT 
Woman performing a standing cable press on the BowFlex Xtreme 2 SE home gym in a garage gym setup, with a treadmill, dumbbells, and workout bench visible in the background.
BowFlex

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There are only four months left in 2026. Crazy right? Summer may almost be over, but fall is the perfect time to refocus on your fitness routine and get stronger before the year ends. BowFlex’s all-in-one strength machine—the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym—makes staying fit easier than ever before. After all, the fewer excuses you have to skip your workout, the better.

From squats to presses to cable rows, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym lets you do over 70 exercises for strength and mobility in one sleek machine. Out of the box, it starts with 210 pounds of resistance in the form of rods that can be adjusted in five-pound increments. If needed, you can upgrade to 410 pounds of resistance.

Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym
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The seat can be adjusted for comfort and completely removed when you’re doing standing moves like leg kickbacks. It’s incredibly easy to switch between exercises with little downtime. Plus, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym comes with a curved bar (excellent for lat pulldowns) and an extension system for leg workouts.

At just under 7 by 7 feet, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym fits into a spare room or corner without taking over the whole space. Plus, no power outlet, fussy WiFi setup, or wall mounting is needed. Just you, the machine, and your favorite playlist.

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3
Menendez Brothers Get Early Chance at Freedom—Again
ANOTHER CHANCE
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 09.07.26 5:00PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: This 1992 file photo shows double murder defendants Erik (R) and Lyle Menendez (L) during a court appearance in Los Angeles, Ca.
MIKE NELSON/AFP via Getty Images

The Menendez brothers’ next chance at early freedom is taking shape. The California Board of Parole Hearings has scheduled an early parole suitability hearing for Erik, 55, and Lyle Menendez, 58, tentatively set for March 2027. The siblings, who were convicted of murdering their parents with a shotgun inside their $5 million Beverly Hills home in 1989, were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 1996. Attorneys for the brothers filed a habeas corpus petition in 2023 in hopes of securing their freedom, claiming that new evidence points to their father, Jose, being a sexual abuser who also assaulted them and the former boy band member Roy Rosselló. The brothers have long claimed the murder of their parents was self-defense because they were sexually abused by their father for years—abuse they say their mother, Kitty, was aware of. The duo was resentenced to 50 years to life last year, making them immediately eligible for parole. They sought to be released that same year, but a parole board denied it in part due to their behavior in prison.

Read it at People

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4
At Least 11 Climbers Killed in Avalanche
PEAK DISASTER
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 09.07.26 11:17AM EDT 
avalanche
Natalia Bushkevich/iStockphoto/Getty Images

At least 11 climbers have died after a massive avalanche swept away members of a mountaineering group. At least six others are missing after the terrifying incident on Mount Mizhirgi in Russia’s North Caucasus, emergency officials said, while another six are injured. The avalanche struck at around 5 p.m. local time on Sunday in the Kabardino-Balkaria region, with the wall of snow hitting a group of 33 climbers on one of the area’s highest peaks. At least ten members of the group managed to descend the mountain without assistance. More than 50 emergency workers have been deployed in the rescue operation, but treacherous terrain and the threat of further avalanches are slowing the effort. Mount Mizhirgi, which has two summits, is considered an ultra-high mountain and is one of just 12 peaks in the Caucasus above 16,000 feet.

Read it at Reuters

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Here’s Why Thousands of U.S. Renovation Contractors Recommend Hanso’s Pergola Kits
BACKYARD GLOW-UP
Jenna Clark 

Contributor

Published 09.02.26 3:10PM EDT 
Hanso Home 5th Generation Smart Pergola
Hansø Home.

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Whether you’re looking to create a shaded spot for outdoor date nights or family barbecues, you can transform any outdoor space with the world’s most popular modern pergola kit from Hanso Home. Its latest design, the Smart Motorized Louvered Pergola, is built with Category 5 hurricane-rated T6 aerospace-grade aluminum and features a laundry list of sophisticated design specs, including adjustable louvers to control the sun, a 100 percent rain- and rust-proof build, an optional remote-operated roof, and an enhanced LED lighting kit. The newest pergola is also engineered for 165 mph wind resistance, withstanding near-hurricane-force winds with louvers closed and hurricane-force winds with louvers open.

Hansø Horizon Smart Pergola
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You don’t have to have a backyard villa to elevate your backyard space with Hanso Home’s new-and-improved pergola. Although the pergola does not come assembled (you can also hire their team to assemble it for you for an additional fee), it is easy to self-assemble with two people in two to four hours, which is one of the reasons that it’s a top choice for U.S. renovation contractors—along with the fact that adding a premium pergola to your yard can increase your home’s value by an average of $27,000, according to the brand. Best of all, the Fifth-Generation Hanso Horizon Smart Pergola is built to last for at least 30 years and is backed by a ten-year warranty.

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5
Kim Jong Un Finally Gets His Ship After Humiliating Launch
MANY MONTHS LATER
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 09.07.26 2:53PM EDT 
Kim Jong Un
KCNA/via REUTERS

A North Korean warship that capsized last May during its official launch has been commissioned, Kim Jong Un announced Sunday. Fixing up the destroyer, Kang Kon, was made possible by the country’s “self-respect, will and strong spirit,” said the dictator, who fumed last year that the accident had “brought the dignity and self-respect of our state to a collapse.” After vowing punishment for those responsible, Kim, 42, erased a top military commander and the shipbuilder from official photos—a potential sign of their execution. The Kang Kon, a nuclear-capable warship, now joins the other vessel in the Choe Hyon-class of destroyers, which is North Korea’s largest. Each displaces about 5,000 tons, according to CNN. Meanwhile, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim said that new naval bases are being built to house a growing fleet, with the goal of two new surface ships annually. Kim also claims that a nuclear-powered attack submarine is in the works. KCNA released photos of that sub last December.

Read it at CNN

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6
Ex-F1 Boss Bernie Ecclestone Caught With Shotgun at Airport
TRIGGERED
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 09.07.26 11:32AM EDT 
Bernie Ecclestone
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone was detained in Portugal after police found a shotgun on his private jet. Ecclestone, 95, landed at Tires Aerodrome near Lisbon on Monday after flying from Saanen, Switzerland. The Daily Mail reports that Portuguese authorities stopped him after discovering the firearm, which he had brought into the country without the required paperwork, and subjected him to an hours-long “wall-to-wall aggravation.” Ecclestone told the Daily Mail he had taken the shotgun with him for clay-pigeon shooting and admitted he did not have the correct documentation. He said police kept him at the airport for several hours. His wife, Fabiana Flosi, has traveled to Lisbon to deal with the authorities and resolve the matter, including surrendering the gun or paying any required fees. The incident comes four years after Ecclestone was arrested in Brazil when police found an undocumented pistol in his luggage at an airport. He paid bail and was allowed to leave the country.

Read it at The Daily Mail

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7
Two Festivalgoers Die at Burning Man
DEATHS IN THE DESERT
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 09.07.26 11:23AM EDT 
Thousands of participants gather to watch the Man burn as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gathered for the annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, U.S. September 2, 2017.
JIM URQUHART/Jim Urquhart/Reuters

Two people have died at the Burning Man festival in Black Rock, Nevada, in as many days. On Friday, organizers of the psychedelic music and arts event said with “heavy hearts” that a man in his mid-50s died after suffering a medical emergency on site. The man was not officially identified pending notification of his family. On Saturday, the festival said that a 60-year-old man was also found dead by campmates in his camp at around 3 p.m. The cause of death has not been revealed. “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the participant’s family, friends, campmates, and all those affected by this loss,” Burning Man said in a statement. Last year, the festival was rocked by the horrific murder of 37-year-old Russian Vadim Kruglov, who was found in a pool of blood inside a tent with knife wounds. The victim’s killer has still not been arrested more than one year after the attack took place. The huge annual festival promoting self-expression, which has been running since the 1980s, is held in the Nevada desert and draws around 70,000 people. This year’s event began on Aug. 30 and ends Monday night.

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8
Concert Chaos as 14 People Are Rushed to the Hospital
SHOW STOPPER
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Updated 09.07.26 7:49AM EDT 
Published 09.07.26 7:48AM EDT 
Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The Chainsmokers performs between semifinal games of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Bob Donnan-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

Mayhem broke out at a Chainsmokers concert after more than a dozen people fell ill. The Friday performance at Discovery Meadow in San Jose, California, descended into chaos after emergency services arrived at the scene to find 14 people were unwell. The San Jose Fire Department said responders arrived at the concert at 8:22 p.m. “SJFD immediately requested an Ambulance Task Force, two additional advanced life support fire units, and a Battalion Chief to manage the incident and provide additional medical resources,” the department added. “A total of 14 ambulances responded, and 14 patients were transported to local hospitals.” Police told NBC Bay Area that the 14 people were treated for concerns such as “suspected alcohol intoxication and drug-related issues.” Local media showed footage of scores of fire engines and ambulance crews at the outdoor venue for the show by the popular electronic duo, which consists of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall. The Grammy-award-winning Chainsmokers had their first smash single with 2014’s “#Selfie” and have collaborated with artists such as Coldplay and Bebe Rexha.

Read it at Daily Mail

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Score Up to 70% Off Premium Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s Epic Labor Day Sale
FALL VIBES
Scouted Staff
Published 09.03.26 4:00PM EDT 
Lovehoney red heart sex toy sale
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lovehoney.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re diving into a new fling or flying solo this fall, Lovehoney makes either ride a lot more satisfying. And right now, the premium sexual wellness retailer is slashing prices for Labor Day. From now until Sept. 14, you can save up to 70 percent sitewide, along with an extra 20 percent off all sale items. From vibrators to lingerie to lube, Lovehoney has everything you need to bring your fantasies to life.

Not sure where to start? Check out We-Vibe’s most advanced couples’ vibrator yet. It’s designed with fusion wave technology that delivers rhythmic, wave-like vibrations to the clitoris and G-spot simultaneously. The real fun, however, comes with the remote. Either you or your partner can control the toy by squeezing the remote to increase the intensity of the vibrations.

We-Vibe Chorus Couple's Vibrator
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Another great choice is Svakom’s Clitoral Stimulator. This dual-action toy pairs powerful suction with precise licking. It features ten distinct rhythmic modes ranging from a gentle purr to an explosive roar, plus three gradually intensifying levels of suction, giving you endless ways to edge yourself. Most importantly, this tongue never gets tired.

Svakom Clitoral Stimulator
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If you’re still not sure where to start, try Lovehoney’s AI assist. This feature can help you find the perfect toy, no matter your experience level.

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9
Giant Volcano Eruption Leaves 270,000 Stranded
NEED TO VENT
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.07.26 10:34AM EDT 
A stranded passenger looks on while at terminal as Soekarno-Hatta International Airport closed its operations due to the eruption of the Mount Anak Krakatau volcano, in Tangerang, near Jakarta, Indonesia, September 7, 2026. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/REUTERS

A massive volcanic eruption has left over a quarter of a million people stranded. The eruption of Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau on Friday has grounded about 2,000 flights, with airports in the region closed for a second day. The volcano is located 90 miles from the nation’s capital, Jakarta, with the city’s main airport among those that have canceled flights, affecting the movement of 270,000 people. The airport, Soekarno-Hatta International, said flights would resume late Monday. “It was very crowded because passengers from the morning flights had piled up, while those scheduled for later departures still didn’t know what would happen,” passenger Finna told the BBC. “We were all glued to the flight information screens.” Ash was thrown almost 50,000 feet into the air, according to the meteorological agency BMKG. The latest eruption was on Sunday evening, but Indonesia’s Geological Agency said “the probability of further eruptions in the coming periods remains high.” “We ‌cannot ascertain when this ‌will end due to the dynamic weather,” Indonesia’s Transport Minister Dudy Purwagandhi said.

The Mount Anak Krakatau volcano erupts in Anak Krakatau, Lampung province, Indonesia, September 5, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. @ASDIN88/Instagram/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. VERIFICATION - Date and location verified by metadata on the original file - Mountains, shoreline and vegetation match satellite images - Terrain matched topography mapping
The volcano has been erupting since Friday. @ASDIN88/@ASDIN88 via REUTERS
Read it at BBC

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10
Wrestling Star Known as ‘The Butcher’ Dies at 48
‘TRAILBLAZING’
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 09.07.26 12:02AM EDT 
Andy Williams plays guitar in Every Time I Die in 2018.
Andy Williams plays guitar in Every Time I Die in 2018. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Rock musician turned wrestler Andy Williams has died after collapsing during a match. Williams, known as “The Butcher,” was 48. His death was announced by All Elite Wrestling on social media on Sunday, who said Williams had made a “successful transition into the world of professional wrestling and was incredibly respected by his peers both in and out of the ring.” Enjoy Wrestling co-owner Kurt Hackimer said Williams had been performing at a show in Millvale on Saturday when he collapsed ringside after the match and hit his head on the floor, as reported by KDKA’s Ricky Sayer. “Medics on site indicated that the symptoms were consistent with a cardiac event, but we were told that the cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy,” Hackimer said. TMZ published dispatch audio from the match which says a male wrestler “hit his head” on a ring post. Williams died at 9:43 p.m., around an hour after the incident, the Office of the Allegheny County Medical Examiner confirmed to People. Before becoming “The Butcher,” Williams was the founding guitarist of Buffalo metalcore band Every Time I Die, playing with them from their formation in 1998 to their split in 2022. Known as soft-spoken and calm outside the ring, Williams adopted his wrestling nickname as one half of the tag team “The Butcher and The Blade,” with friend Jesse Guilmette in 2017. Williams joined All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and formed a new band, Atomic Rule, in 2023. Coheed and Cambria drummer Josh Eppard praised Williams for being in “one of the most true and influential bands in heavy music” and also “pulling double duty as a pro wrestler.” Eppard said the jobs were, “Two dreams we have as kids that 99.9 percent of the time float off into adult dust … he did em both. The world will miss Andy and selfishly, so will I.”

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