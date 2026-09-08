Intense Video Reveals Pilot’s Escape From Deadly Amazon Plane Crash
New footage has revealed fresh details of the horror that unfolded when an Amazon cargo jet crashed at Miami International Airport over the weekend, killing five on board and injuring five others. NBC Miami obtained footage of the pilot of the Boeing 767-300 that overran the tarmac at the travel hub on Sunday. The aircraft slammed into vehicles and burst into flames before eventually coming to a rest. Olvin Henriquez, who was nearby with his family, shot the footage of the deadly aftermath. “It was shocking to witness all of that; then, unexpectedly, we saw the pilot jump out of the cockpit door and run for his life as the plane rapidly burst into flames,” he said. “My family and I quickly turned the car around, fearing the plane might explode violently.” The Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed it is investigating the incident. Amazon said it is cooperating fully with authorities. “We’re heartbroken to learn that five people lost their lives,” Kelly Nantel, a spokesperson for the e-commerce giant, said on Sunday. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the families, loved ones, and all those affected by this devastating loss.”