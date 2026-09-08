Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Intense Video Reveals Pilot’s Escape From Deadly Amazon Plane Crash

DELIVERED FROM DEATH
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 09.08.26 9:10AM EDT 
Published 09.08.26 8:48AM EDT 
Tesla cars are parked in a lot next to where a crashed Amazon Prime Air cargo plane came to rest, where airport officials said it overran a runway at Miami International Airport, in Miami, Florida, U.S., September 7, 2026.
Tesla cars are parked in a lot next to where a crashed Amazon Prime Air cargo plane came to rest, where airport officials said it overran a runway at Miami International Airport, in Miami, Florida, U.S., September 7, 2026. Marco Bello/REUTERS

New footage has revealed fresh details of the horror that unfolded when an Amazon cargo jet crashed at Miami International Airport over the weekend, killing five on board and injuring five others. NBC Miami obtained footage of the pilot of the Boeing 767-300 that overran the tarmac at the travel hub on Sunday. The aircraft slammed into vehicles and burst into flames before eventually coming to a rest. Olvin Henriquez, who was nearby with his family, shot the footage of the deadly aftermath. “It was shocking to witness all of that; then, unexpectedly, we saw the pilot jump out of the cockpit door and run for his life as the plane rapidly burst into flames,” he said. “My family and I quickly turned the car around, fearing the plane might explode violently.” The Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed it is investigating the incident. Amazon said it is cooperating fully with authorities. “We’re heartbroken to learn that five people lost their lives,” Kelly Nantel, a spokesperson for the e-commerce giant, said on Sunday. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the families, loved ones, and all those affected by this devastating loss.”

Read it at NBC Miami

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2
Legendary Director’s Ranch in Chaos as 5 Injured in Collapse
IT’S A TRAP!
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Updated 09.08.26 7:54AM EDT 
Published 09.08.26 7:51AM EDT 
Skywalker Ranch during MTV's "TRL" at Skywalker Ranch for "Star Wars III: Revenge of the Sith" Screening in Nicosia, California, United States.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc via Getty Imgaes

Five people have been injured after scaffolding and display screens collapsed at George Lucas’s Skywalker Ranch. Emergency services were called to Summit Skywalker Ranch in Nicasio, California, on Monday morning to report people being trapped under a stage. The site is separate from Lucas’s main base of operations on the ranch, and crews were preparing for an event when the collapse occurred in the upper campus area. One of those injured suffered a “very serious” head injury, with three men transported to local hospitals for treatment. One person was trapped under LCD screens at the site, meaning emergency crews had to use airbags to lift the collapsed structure and free them. The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) is investigating the cause. The Marin County Fire, the San Rafael Fire Department, and the Novato Fire Department were among the agencies that responded to the collapse. The Summit Skywalker Ranch is home to Lucasfilm’s sound design, mixing, and audio post-production facility, Skywalker Sound, used in the popular sci-fi franchise.

Read it at New York Post

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Skip the Pricey Gym Membership With This All-in-One Home Gym
LOCK IN
Scouted Staff
Published 09.04.26 2:05PM EDT 
Woman performing a standing cable press on the BowFlex Xtreme 2 SE home gym in a garage gym setup, with a treadmill, dumbbells, and workout bench visible in the background.
BowFlex

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There are only four months left in 2026. Crazy right? Summer may almost be over, but fall is the perfect time to refocus on your fitness routine and get stronger before the year ends. BowFlex’s all-in-one strength machine—the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym—makes staying fit easier than ever before. After all, the fewer excuses you have to skip your workout, the better.

From squats to presses to cable rows, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym lets you do over 70 exercises for strength and mobility in one sleek machine. Out of the box, it starts with 210 pounds of resistance in the form of rods that can be adjusted in five-pound increments. If needed, you can upgrade to 410 pounds of resistance.

Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym
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The seat can be adjusted for comfort and completely removed when you’re doing standing moves like leg kickbacks. It’s incredibly easy to switch between exercises with little downtime. Plus, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym comes with a curved bar (excellent for lat pulldowns) and an extension system for leg workouts.

At just under 7 by 7 feet, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym fits into a spare room or corner without taking over the whole space. Plus, no power outlet, fussy WiFi setup, or wall mounting is needed. Just you, the machine, and your favorite playlist.

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3
Miley Cyrus Suffers New Blow Weeks After Dolly Parton’s Death
NO FLOWERS
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 09.08.26 5:58AM EDT 
Published 09.08.26 4:33AM EDT 
Miley Cyrus is seen on May 22, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Miley Cyrus is seen on May 22, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Singer Miley Cyrus is struggling to persuade streaming fans to connect with her latest single. The 33-year-old released “Bass Persuades” on Sept. 3, when she also dropped her surname to be known just as “Miley.” While “Bass Persuades” entered the Spotify Top 50 Global Chart at No. 23 on the day of release, with 2.4 million streams in the first 24 hours, it has now fallen out of the Global 200 after three days. It is also no longer in Spotify’s U.S. Top 50. “Bass Persuades” has now had over 5 million streams on Spotify. Cyrus’ godmother Dolly Parton still has two songs in the Spotify Global 200 two weeks after her death, “9 to 5″ and “Jolene”. “Bass Persuades” is enjoying popularity on the U.S. iTunes chart, where users still have to pay for songs. The track is No. 3, with “9 to 5″ at No. 2 and Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” at No. 1. It is also No.8 on the Worldwide Apple Song Chart. In the U.K, “Bass Persuades” is tracking to debut at No.13 on the official singles chart. Slant Magazine praised the song, saying, “The four-minute track suggests Miley is less interested in scoring easy Tik-Tok hits than she is in getting the kids to `go analog’—or at least get on a real-life dance floor.”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

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4
Chilling Warning After Amazon Cargo Plane Crash
MORE DETAILS
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 09.07.26 11:13PM EDT 
Tesla cars are parked in a lot next to where a crashed Amazon Prime Air cargo plane came to rest, where airport officials said it overran a runway at Miami International Airport, in Miami, Florida, U.S., September 7, 2026.
Tesla cars are parked in a lot next to where a crashed Amazon Prime Air cargo plane came to rest, where airport officials said it overran a runway at Miami International Airport, in Miami, Florida, U.S., September 7, 2026. Marco Bello/REUTERS

The National Transportation Safety Board has issued a chilling warning after the Amazon cargo plane crash that killed five people on Sunday at Miami International Airport. The NTSB said on Monday that the five people killed were traveling in a white Ford van owned by Professional Ocean Service Corporation, a contract cleaning company for airlines, which was inside the airport when the cargo plane overshot the runway while landing, colliding with the vehicle. The plane also hit a Toyota SUV that had been driving outside the airport. The NTSB’s investigative teams have started their examination of the accident, which will include looking at the wreckage of the accident, the aircraft, air traffic control, weather conditions and the airport’s safety measures. The FAA is also investigating the incident. NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy told reporters on Monday the board’s “one goal” is to “save lives.” She warned, “Our recommendations must be implemented or we’re going to be here again.” When asked if these accidents were happening too often, Homendy said “One is too often for the NTSB... Just one is a tragedy.” Five other people were injured in the accident. Homendy said the scene of the crash was “devastating” and noted the visible debris included airbags from the SUV. “You can see components from vehicles, both passenger vehicles and the aircraft itself,” she said, as reported by NBC.

Read it at NBC

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Here’s Why Thousands of U.S. Renovation Contractors Recommend Hanso’s Pergola Kits
BACKYARD GLOW-UP
Jenna Clark 

Contributor

Published 09.02.26 3:10PM EDT 
Hanso Home 5th Generation Smart Pergola
Hansø Home.

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Whether you’re looking to create a shaded spot for outdoor date nights or family barbecues, you can transform any outdoor space with the world’s most popular modern pergola kit from Hanso Home. Its latest design, the Smart Motorized Louvered Pergola, is built with Category 5 hurricane-rated T6 aerospace-grade aluminum and features a laundry list of sophisticated design specs, including adjustable louvers to control the sun, a 100 percent rain- and rust-proof build, an optional remote-operated roof, and an enhanced LED lighting kit. The newest pergola is also engineered for 165 mph wind resistance, withstanding near-hurricane-force winds with louvers closed and hurricane-force winds with louvers open.

Hansø Horizon Smart Pergola
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You don’t have to have a backyard villa to elevate your backyard space with Hanso Home’s new-and-improved pergola. Although the pergola does not come assembled (you can also hire their team to assemble it for you for an additional fee), it is easy to self-assemble with two people in two to four hours, which is one of the reasons that it’s a top choice for U.S. renovation contractors—along with the fact that adding a premium pergola to your yard can increase your home’s value by an average of $27,000, according to the brand. Best of all, the Fifth-Generation Hanso Horizon Smart Pergola is built to last for at least 30 years and is backed by a ten-year warranty.

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5
Ousted Kennedy Center Boss Brings Banished ‘Blue’ to Trump’s Backyard
BLUE’S REVENGE
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 09.07.26 9:02PM EDT 
Crews work to remove the sculpture titled "Blue" by artist Joel Shapiro from the grounds of The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, after it was targeted for removal by the Trump administration, in Washington, D.C., September, 2, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

David Rubenstein is reclaiming the Kennedy Center as it was before President Donald Trump’s takeover. The longtime chairman of the performing arts center has purchased “Blue,” a 24-foot-tall abstract sculpture that was removed from the center’s grounds last week on Trump’s orders. He plans to install it at the National Gallery of Art’s Sculpture Garden. Rubenstein—who was fired from his role last year after more than a decade, then replaced by Trump—paid more than $2 million for the work by the late artist Joel Shapiro, according to the New York Times. The Kennedy Center did not explain why it removed the artwork, noting only that a foundation dedicated to Shapiro would decide where it would go next. Rubenstein, a 77-year-old billionaire philanthropist, purchased the sculpture from the foundation, which is run by Shapiro’s daughter, Ivy. “In Joel’s mind, it was one of his greatest site-specific commissions, which celebrated joy, freedom, and creativity,” she said of the aluminum work. The sculpture’s new home is located between the National Gallery of Art and the National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C. Among its more than 20 sculptures is another Shapiro work.

Read it at The New York Times

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6
Star of Legendary NFL Team Dies at 68
FALLEN CHAMP
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.07.26 11:43AM EDT 
CHICAGO, IL - CIRCA 1988: Matt Suhey #26 of the Chicago Bears runs onto the field prior to the start of an NFL football game circa 1988 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Suhey played for the Bears from 1980-89. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Chicago Bears star Matt Suhey has died. An instrumental part of the 1985 Super Bowl-winning team, he died at the age of 68 over Labor Day weekend, according to NBC Chicago. His crowning glory came during Super Bowl XX, when his 11-yard touchdown run saw him burst through the line en route to his team’s 46-10 trouncing of the New England Patriots. He spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Illinois outfit, making 148 regular-season appearances after being selected in the second round of the 1980 draft after graduating from Penn State. Across that decade, he didn’t miss a single game. Speaking to the Daily Herald, Hall of Fame defensive tackle Dan Hampton said he was “shocked.” “I kind of remember Matt as a level-headed guy,” former teammate Gary Fencik said. “You could almost interpret how the offense felt by going through Matt. Just a real valuable teammate and one that, gosh, this was a real shock to all of us.” Suhey holds a special place in the hearts of many Bears fans for his role as Walter Payton’s lead blocker and close buddy. He retired in 1989, but remained closely affiliated with the football team afterward.

Read it at TMZ

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7
Menendez Brothers Get Early Chance at Freedom—Again
ANOTHER CHANCE
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 09.07.26 5:00PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: This 1992 file photo shows double murder defendants Erik (R) and Lyle Menendez (L) during a court appearance in Los Angeles, Ca.
MIKE NELSON/AFP via Getty Images

The Menendez brothers’ next chance at early freedom is taking shape. The California Board of Parole Hearings has scheduled an early parole suitability hearing for Erik, 55, and Lyle Menendez, 58, tentatively set for March 2027. The siblings, who were convicted of murdering their parents with a shotgun inside their $5 million Beverly Hills home in 1989, were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 1996. Attorneys for the brothers filed a habeas corpus petition in 2023 in hopes of securing their freedom, claiming that new evidence points to their father, Jose, being a sexual abuser who also assaulted them and the former boy band member Roy Rosselló. The brothers have long claimed the murder of their parents was self-defense because they were sexually abused by their father for years—abuse they say their mother, Kitty, was aware of. The duo was resentenced to 50 years to life last year, making them immediately eligible for parole. They sought to be released that same year, but a parole board denied it in part due to their behavior in prison.

Read it at People

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8
At Least 11 Climbers Killed in Avalanche
PEAK DISASTER
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 09.07.26 11:17AM EDT 
avalanche
Natalia Bushkevich/iStockphoto/Getty Images

At least 11 climbers have died after a massive avalanche swept away members of a mountaineering group. At least six others are missing after the terrifying incident on Mount Mizhirgi in Russia’s North Caucasus, emergency officials said, while another six are injured. The avalanche struck at around 5 p.m. local time on Sunday in the Kabardino-Balkaria region, with the wall of snow hitting a group of 33 climbers on one of the area’s highest peaks. At least ten members of the group managed to descend the mountain without assistance. More than 50 emergency workers have been deployed in the rescue operation, but treacherous terrain and the threat of further avalanches are slowing the effort. Mount Mizhirgi, which has two summits, is considered an ultra-high mountain and is one of just 12 peaks in the Caucasus above 16,000 feet.

Read it at Reuters

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Score Up to 70% Off Premium Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s Epic Labor Day Sale
FALL VIBES
Scouted Staff
Published 09.03.26 4:00PM EDT 
Lovehoney red heart sex toy sale
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lovehoney.

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Whether you’re diving into a new fling or flying solo this fall, Lovehoney makes either ride a lot more satisfying. And right now, the premium sexual wellness retailer is slashing prices for Labor Day. From now until Sept. 14, you can save up to 70 percent sitewide, along with an extra 20 percent off all sale items. From vibrators to lingerie to lube, Lovehoney has everything you need to bring your fantasies to life.

Not sure where to start? Check out We-Vibe’s most advanced couples’ vibrator yet. It’s designed with fusion wave technology that delivers rhythmic, wave-like vibrations to the clitoris and G-spot simultaneously. The real fun, however, comes with the remote. Either you or your partner can control the toy by squeezing the remote to increase the intensity of the vibrations.

We-Vibe Chorus Couple's Vibrator
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Another great choice is Svakom’s Clitoral Stimulator. This dual-action toy pairs powerful suction with precise licking. It features ten distinct rhythmic modes ranging from a gentle purr to an explosive roar, plus three gradually intensifying levels of suction, giving you endless ways to edge yourself. Most importantly, this tongue never gets tired.

Svakom Clitoral Stimulator
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If you’re still not sure where to start, try Lovehoney’s AI assist. This feature can help you find the perfect toy, no matter your experience level.

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9
Kim Jong Un Finally Gets His Ship After Humiliating Launch
MANY MONTHS LATER
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 09.07.26 2:53PM EDT 
Kim Jong Un
KCNA/via REUTERS

A North Korean warship that capsized last May during its official launch has been commissioned, Kim Jong Un announced Sunday. Fixing up the destroyer, Kang Kon, was made possible by the country’s “self-respect, will and strong spirit,” said the dictator, who fumed last year that the accident had “brought the dignity and self-respect of our state to a collapse.” After vowing punishment for those responsible, Kim, 42, erased a top military commander and the shipbuilder from official photos—a potential sign of their execution. The Kang Kon, a nuclear-capable warship, now joins the other vessel in the Choe Hyon-class of destroyers, which is North Korea’s largest. Each displaces about 5,000 tons, according to CNN. Meanwhile, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim said that new naval bases are being built to house a growing fleet, with the goal of two new surface ships annually. Kim also claims that a nuclear-powered attack submarine is in the works. KCNA released photos of that sub last December.

Read it at CNN

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10
Ex-F1 Boss Bernie Ecclestone Caught With Shotgun at Airport
TRIGGERED
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 09.07.26 11:32AM EDT 
Bernie Ecclestone
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone was detained in Portugal after police found a shotgun on his private jet. Ecclestone, 95, landed at Tires Aerodrome near Lisbon on Monday after flying from Saanen, Switzerland. The Daily Mail reports that Portuguese authorities stopped him after discovering the firearm, which he had brought into the country without the required paperwork, and subjected him to an hours-long “wall-to-wall aggravation.” Ecclestone told the Daily Mail he had taken the shotgun with him for clay-pigeon shooting and admitted he did not have the correct documentation. He said police kept him at the airport for several hours. His wife, Fabiana Flosi, has traveled to Lisbon to deal with the authorities and resolve the matter, including surrendering the gun or paying any required fees. The incident comes four years after Ecclestone was arrested in Brazil when police found an undocumented pistol in his luggage at an airport. He paid bail and was allowed to leave the country.

Read it at The Daily Mail

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