Biden Issues Major Health Update After Cancer Diagnosis
Former President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that the radiation treatment he underwent for prostate cancer “worked as intended.” The 83-year-old posted on X to mark September as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, which he says feels “more personal” this year. In his post, he advocated for early screening for the disease. Biden’s office announced his diagnosis of an aggressive form of prostate cancer with bone metastasis in May 2025. He completed radiation therapy in October. “I am deeply grateful to the doctors, nurses and other medical professionals who helped to control my cancer and who continue to take such good care of me,” he wrote. “Their skill, dedication, and compassion mean so much. The radiation treatment from last fall worked as intended, and I continue to do the things I care about, like finishing my memoir.” His book, Promise Me, America, is scheduled to come out on November 17, and is a reflection of his single term in the White House.