Fox Hosts Gang Up on Jesse Watters After Unsavory Harris Comment

Fox News host Jesse Watters was forced to defend a poorly worded criticism of Vice President Kamala Harris during Monday’s edition of The Five.

His colleagues, including Jeanine Pirro, immediately called him out for saying that if Harris is elected president, generals in the Situation Room will “have their way with her.”

Watters, who once raised the prospect that Harris was having a “typical female problem” one year into her role as vice president, insisted that he was trying to suggest that Harris lacks foreign policy credentials.

“What is her foreign policy?” Watters asked. “This is where the president has his most impact. You have a lot of room to maneuver there as commander-in-chief. We don’t know who she is. We don’t know what she believes. She’s going to get paralyzed in the Situation Room while the generals have their way with her.”

Pirro—no stranger to making weird criticisms of Harris—immediately took issue with that remark.

“I don’t like that. Take it back,” she demanded, while Dana Perino scolded him by using his full name.

Watters tried to explain himself.

“Figuratively, again: Have their way with her! Control her. Not in a sexual way,” he replied, grinning, while Greg Gutfeld chuckled.

Watters then proceeded to argue that it was “politically brilliant” for Trump to go to Arlington National Cemetery on the anniversary of 13 servicemen being killed during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

There, at the graves, Trump flashed a smile and a ‘thumbs up.’