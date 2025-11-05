Fox News’ Bret Baier Delivers Brutal Reality Check to Republicans

Bret Baier didn’t mince words about Republicans’ brutal Election Day performance.

During an episode of Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning, the network’s chief political anchor sounded the alarm over the wave of election defeats Tuesday night for Donald Trump’s party.

“This is a big loss,” Baier, a sometime Trump golfing buddy, said. “If you look inside the numbers, there are some dangerous things.”

He cited stats that show young women in New Jersey and Virginia overwhelmingly supported Democrats based on economy, on immigration and affordability.

“This dichotomy between how Wall Street’s doing and how big business is doing and how you feel about it at home is something Republicans really have to look at closely,” Baier said.

The journalist also conceded there was a “Trump factor,” in Tuesday’s election.

“He was not on the ballot and when he’s not, it doesn’t produce the same emotion,” Baier said. “But it does produce emotion on the other side, the anti-Trump voter, and they came out in droves as well.”

The president, 79, has also claimed that fact as the reason for the GOP’s devastating blow.

“TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,” according to Pollsters,” he first wrote on Truth Social following the news that New York, New Jersey, and Virginia had elected Democrats.

Truth Social

He went on to address Republicans directly, telling them in an all-caps post: “REPUBLICANS, TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER! GET BACK TO PASSING LEGISLATION AND VOTER REFORM! President DJT.”

Explaining “voter reform,” the president followed up by writing: “Pass Voter Reform, Voter ID, No Mail-In Ballots. Save our Supreme Court from ‘Packing,’ No Two State addition, etc. TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER!!!”

While Trump wasn’t on the ballot, he made his preferred candidates known—not that it mattered.

In New York, Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani coasted to victory with the highest voter turnout the city has seen in a half-century, despite the president pleading with voters in his former home state to pick his opponent, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Trump warned voters that New York would become an “economic and social disaster” if Mamdani triumphed and even threatened to withhold federal funds from the city if he was elected.

New Yorkers elected leftist Zohran Mamdani as their next mayor. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

In Virginia, former Democratic congresswoman Abigail Spanberger became the state’s first female governor, riding to victory on an anti-Trump wave fueled by the government shutdown and federal cutbacks.

And in New Jersey, former helicopter pilot Mikie Sherrill edged out another Trump-endorsed candidate, Jack Ciattarelli, who had embraced the president’s tax and immigration policies.