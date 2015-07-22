Fox News Disobeys Murdoch to Help Trump

CHEAT SHEET
Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes has disobeyed Rupert Murdoch’s orders to “back off the Trump coverage,” according to a Gabriel Sherman report in New York magazine. Trump had a two- to three-hour lunch with Ailes shortly after he announced his run, and Ailes is said to have told Murdoch he won’t back down from supporting Trump. Ailes reportedly went as far as having The Five co-host Eric Bolling defend Trump on air. Fox News has given Trump more coverage than any other Republican candidate and will host the first debate among GOP candidates next month.