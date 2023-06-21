Longtime Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera said Wednesday that he has been officially canceled from the cable network’s most-watched show and that next week will be his last as a regular rotating panelist on The Five.

“Morning, it’s official, I’m off @TheFive. My last scheduled show appearances are Thursday and Friday June 29th and 30th,” Rivera tweeted.

“It’s been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity. Being odd man out isn’t always easy. For the time being, I’m still Correspondent at Large,” he ominously added.

Rivera’s announcement that he’s been booted from the late-afternoon panel show comes a month after he took to Twitter to grumble that his appearances on The Five had begun to dry up.

In early May, he complained that he’d “been canceled” from upcoming broadcasts of the program, adding that he was “sure there’s a good reason” before noting that he’d be back later in the month. The alleged cancellations came after his The Five co-host Greg Gutfeld, whom Rivera has frequently run afoul of, mocked the veteran Fox personality for criticizing Tucker Carlson following the network’s firing of the right-wing star.

While a Fox News insider at the time speculated to The Daily Beast that Rivera’s frequent clashes with Gutfeld may have played a role in Rivera’s reduced appearances, other network sources stated that Rivera hasn’t been on the show’s calendar in the first place.

Early last year, alongside Fox News contributors Jessica Tarlov and Harold Ford Jr., Rivera was named one of the rotating “liberal” co-hosts of The Five. The trio was tapped to take over for longtime panelist Juan Williams, who had vacated the liberal seat months before. Sources told The Daily Beast that Gutfeld, who regularly engaged in heated on-air arguments with Williams, had pushed the progressive commentator of the show.

Whether Gutfeld played a role in Rivera’s sidelining or not, it is clear that Rivera had become increasingly absent from the show’s panel in recent months. According to a transcript search, Rivera hasn’t been on The Five since May 24 and has only appeared a handful of times since he first publicly groused about being “canceled.”

Fox News and Rivera did not immediately respond to requests for comment.