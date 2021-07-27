During an off-the-walls argument on The Five that attempted to paint anti-vaxxers as freedom fighters and the CDC as reactionary fascists, Geraldo Rivera single-handedly burst the Fox News bubble by decrying Americans who refuse to get vaccinated as “arrogant, selfish SOB’s.”

Calling the vaccine “bulletproof against this damn disease,” Rivera began by saying how “appalled” he was to hear his co-hosts Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld’s attempts to blame immigrants coming across the U.S.-Mexico border for the rise in cases “without any evidence.” When Watters cited “common sense,” Rivera shot back, “Common sense is not proof!”

From there, Rivera turned to the debate over a vaccine mandate, going after Gutfeld for trying to claim that the unvaccinated are somehow being discriminated against.

“If you’re unvaccinated then you should at least get tested every week, on your own or understand why you are banned from the VA, why you are banned from restaurants, why you are banned from other businesses and colleges increasingly, and they should be,” he continued. “Because it’s selfish. If you are unvaccinated and you are going around without being tested, you are an arrogant, selfish SOB.”

Unlike his colleagues, Rivera was armed with evidence for his assertion, specifically that “99 percent of the people sick in the hospitals in Los Angeles County of COVID were unvaccinated.” He asked, “How is that for proof?”

By the end of the segment, Gutfeld was openly mocking Rivera, asking, “As a feminist, what happened to ‘my body, my choice,’ Geraldo?”

“I do not believe ‘my body, my choice’ when it comes to the damn vaccine,” Rivera said. Echoing CNN’s Don Lemon, he added, “I am absolutely in the camp of no shirt, no shoes, no vaccine, no service.”