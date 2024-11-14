Media

Greg Gutfeld Cracks Bizarre Joke about John Krasinski Being ‘Trans’

WHY THOUGH

The actor was just named “sexiest man alive” by People magazine.

William Vaillancourt
William Vaillancourt

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld on Wednesday cracked a bizarre joke about the actor John Krasinski after learning that he had been named People magazine’s “sexiest man alive" for 2024.

During a segment of The Five Gutfeld started talking about the actor being “trans” for some reason—despite the fact that Krasinski is cisgendered.

“I think it’s great that People has dominated—or announced—that a trans, uh, male can be the sexiest one alive," Gutfeld said, stumbling through his edgy line.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Krasinski never talks about it, but he‘s, you know, he’s trans. You know that?” he told The Five co-host Jesse Watters, who looked back with a puzzled expression.

“No, I didn’t know that,” Watters said.

“Yes. He’s trans. He’s trans,” Gutfeld falsely attested.

Gutfeld, who dishes out cringey lines on his eponymous Fox show as well, gave no context as to why he felt that label applied to Krasinski.

He moved on, joking about title of “sexiest man alive.”

“It seems redundant. I’m assuming ‘alive’ is a given,” he said. “No one is thinking about dead dudes, unless you’re some kind of pervert like Larry Kudlow. I’ll stop there.”

William Vaillancourt

William Vaillancourt

12WCV

william.vaillancourt@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
mediaWanda Sykes Has a Simple Explanation for Trump’s Big Win
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
politicsMelania Trump Expected to Break Yet Another FLOTUS Tradition
Josh Fiallo
politics‘MAGA Is Pissed’: Trump Faithfuls Out for Blood After Rick Scott Loses Senate Majority Vote
Josh Fiallo
politicsHarris Aide Says Left-Wing Tantrum Derailed Joe Rogan Interview
Emell Derra Adolphus
politicsEx-Fox Host Flames Former Colleague Pete Hegseth After Trump’s Pentagon Nod
William Vaillancourt