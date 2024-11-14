Fox News host Greg Gutfeld on Wednesday cracked a bizarre joke about the actor John Krasinski after learning that he had been named People magazine’s “sexiest man alive" for 2024.

During a segment of The Five Gutfeld started talking about the actor being “trans” for some reason—despite the fact that Krasinski is cisgendered.

“I think it’s great that People has dominated—or announced—that a trans, uh, male can be the sexiest one alive," Gutfeld said, stumbling through his edgy line.

“Krasinski never talks about it, but he‘s, you know, he’s trans. You know that?” he told The Five co-host Jesse Watters, who looked back with a puzzled expression.

“No, I didn’t know that,” Watters said.

“Yes. He’s trans. He’s trans,” Gutfeld falsely attested.

Gutfeld, who dishes out cringey lines on his eponymous Fox show as well, gave no context as to why he felt that label applied to Krasinski.

He moved on, joking about title of “sexiest man alive.”

“It seems redundant. I’m assuming ‘alive’ is a given,” he said. “No one is thinking about dead dudes, unless you’re some kind of pervert like Larry Kudlow. I’ll stop there.”