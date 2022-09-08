Greg Gutfeld on Wednesday complained about how “shrieking psycho brat” climate change activists like Greta Thunberg have apparently caused a backlash to their own efforts, going so far as to claim that she “probably did more to undermine the green movement than Monsanto.”

On The Five, the topic of discussion was how the West Coast heat wave has prompted California Gov. Gavin Newsom to ask residents to curb their energy consumption. If demand is too high, the state is at risk of rolling power outages. Also in the news recently was state lawmakers banning the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.

“We have to wean ourselves off of fossil fuels,” said The Five co-host and former Democratic Rep. Harold Ford Jr.

“I am a fan of big ideas,” he added, citing Apple founder Steve Jobs, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and President John F. Kennedy, among others. “I would rather be around big-minded people with big dreams who are big darers than I would little-minded, short-sighted people when we face big challenges.”

“But Harold,” Gutfeld replied, “turning down the thermostat isn’t a big idea!” California is “in a bad state,” he said, but not because of climate change. Rather, “it’s the climate change activists that poisoned the dialogue with hysteria for 30, 40, maybe 50 years. Imagine if instead of crying wolf, they were talking wolf,” he said in an apparent attempt at a quip.

“If you remove the constant hyperbole, somebody like me would’ve actually been on your side. But I became so cynical and distrustful and alienated by these people that were constantly fear-mongering… And then I saw that the fear-mongering was becoming like a cash cow as well,” added Gutfeld, who confessed last week to being “pro-disinformation.”

“And then you have people like me who cannot take the shrieking psycho brats like Greta Thunberg screaming at me,” he griped.

“She probably did more to undermine the green movement than Monsanto,” he claimed, referring to the maker of DDT, an insecticide that has long been banned in the U.S., and Agent Orange, the chemical compound that severely damaged the environment in Vietnam and caused health problems in soldiers and civilians after the war there 50 years ago.

“Because you can’t take it seriously when you have a woman—or a girl—going, “How dare you! How dare you!’” Gutfeld said, mocking the Swede’s accent. “Well, how dare you, you crazy lady.”

Minutes earlier in the show, Gutfeld made a dig at women more broadly: those who vote Democrat.

“The Democratic Party in a way has become the party of young, angry, single women, right?” he said. “They place abortion before babies, right? It’s their right to have convenient—up to the birth—abortion on demand…That is not a party for a family. That’s a psychosis."