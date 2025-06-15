A former intelligence official got a little too much into the party spirit celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Army’s founding.

Things began to fall apart almost as soon as Rebekah Koffler, a Russian-born defense expert who previously worked with the Central Intelligence Agency, got on air to discuss the parade in Washington, D.C., which also coincided with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.

Within seconds, she was swaying in front of the camera, audibly slurring her words while referring to network host Lawrence Jones by the name of his colleague, Lucas Tomlinson, who was not on screen. ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m so excited!” she exclaimed. “This is incredible … finally, the United States is ... is back! I want to really thank all of our Army, Navy, and Air Force officers who have been sacrificing their … lives! Literally! Their families have been contributing to the mission.”

A military parade marking the Army's 250th anniversary started early and was sparsely attended because of inclement weather. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The ex-official did not clarify on what mission, or in what capacity, or by whom, the families of active service members had been deployed. She did, however, add that “most of the time, for the past quarter of a century,” they have been “fighting foreign wars” as a result of the “mismanagement of the … uh … the administrative states.”

In a post on social media preceding her appearance, Koffler said her hit had been pushed back because of Trump’s speech, posting a bottle of champagne and saying she was having another glass.

Well @POTUS is apparently encroaching on my airtime! My hit is moved to 8:20 - 8:30 pm depending on how long #Trump takes. I'm honored. Refilling my #champagne glass while waiting for my hit! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yyicqGiqib — Rebekah Koffler (@rebekah0132) June 15, 2025