Former ESPN host Sage Steele blasted the 4B feminist movement and called its followers “not real women” and “not desirable” in a fiery interview Monday night on Hannity.

The movement, which started in South Korea, surged in popularity in the U.S. after Donald Trump beat Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. Proponents of the movement refuse to marry, have children, date, or have sex with men.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Monday night described 4B followers as “the women who are shaving their heads, withholding sex, threatening to divorce their husbands, and stockpiling abortion pills.”

Hannity said 4B is his “favorite topic,” adding “... because they’re nuts.”

Steele, who left ESPN in 2021, laughed at his description, saying: “They are psychotic, frankly. But they are not real women in that way in my mind, I guess. They are not desirable women.”

Sage Steele said 4B feminists are “psychotic.”

She said she was trying to speak for “most red-blooded American men“ like the Fox News host. Steele added that “Trump derangement syndrome” had “gone off the cliff.”

“There is something wrong upstairs, in my mind, for so many of these women who are reacting that way. And the scary thing is that a lot of them are smart, educated women who are choosing to believe these things,” she added.

Trump’s election victory has caused a surge in interest in the 4B movement.

Trump’s pending return to the White House has triggered a flurry of online curiosity about 4B.

“We have pandered and begged for men’s safety and done all the things that we were supposed to, and they still hate us,” Ashli Pollard, a 36-year-old in St. Louis, told CNN about her interest in 4B.

“So if you’re going to hate us, then we’re going to do what we want.”