Fox News Guest Suffers Scary Collapse Live on Air: ‘Oh My Goodness!’

A Fox News pundit collapsed live on air while attacking former President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Former Trump administration staffer Camryn Kinsey was on Fox News @ Night Thursday talking about Biden’s appearance on The View earlier in the day.

Whilst criticizing the 82-year-old former president, as well as the Democratic Party’s muddled messaging, the 24-year-old’s speech slowed and she fell off her chair in an apparent faint.

Kinsey had been asked by host Jonathan Hunt why she thought Kamala Harris lost the election last year. She gave token MAGA answers and launched into an explanation about “ideology.”

“They had a failed presidency and campaign. She never went to the border. So this is about incompetency, it’s not about ideology...” she said before her speech slurred, her face froze, and she fell sideways off her chair, landing with a thud on the studio floor.

Kinsey moments before she fell off her chair. Fox News

“Oh! Oh my goodness,” Hunt said as production staffers rushed to Kinsey’s aid.

He tried to keep the show on the road, turning to the camera and saying: “So we’re just gonna get some help for Camryn...um.. let me come back to Lydia while we get some help for Camryn here.”

A producer in his ear then appears to inform him they will go to a commercial break instead of speaking with the other contributor.

“Um, so.. uh, Lydia.. the...ah president... We’re gonna actually, we’re gonna go to a break right here. We’ll be right back,” he says.

A production staffer rushes to Kinsey's aid. Fox News

It remains unclear what caused Kinsey’s fall. She has not posted to her socials since before her Fox News appearance.

Hunt, however, offered an update after the commercial break. “We want to give you a quick update. Camryn is up and moving. We have paramedics checking her. We will keep you updated. We wish her all the best,” he said.

Hunt took some heat online for not tending to the political commentator after her fall. “A normal person would have immediately gotten up and tried to help. Who is that Fox News anchor?” one person asked on X.

“How on earth would you continue to broadcast when someone right beside you passes out?” another asked. “Where’s humanity these days? OMG.”

Others pointed out that the production team helped the guest and lauded Hunt for continuing to broadcast. “People were already helping her. What else do you think he could do. They had it handled. He kept the attention of viewers off of her which was exactly what he should be doing,” one person said.