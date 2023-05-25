Trumpworld Infuriated After Fox News Host Mark Levin Hypes DeSantis
‘IN THE TANK’
Fox News host Mark Levin posted a fundraising link promoting Ron DeSantis’ 2024 presidential run Wednesday night, leaving Trumpworld fuming at the move. The post is notable as Levin—who has long been an influential voice in right-wing media—recently served as an informal picture book hype man for Donald Trump. Levin, originally a never-Trump voice back in 2016, subsequently backed Trump, even as recently as April being mocked after “fawning” over the ex-president. Following Levin tweeting out the link on Wednesday evening, Trumpworld fired back. “Fox News personality fundraising for Ron DeSantis,” Trump-aligned consultant Alex Bruesewitz wrote on Twitter, to which Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung responded: “They’re in the tank.” Fox News didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment.