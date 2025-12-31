Fox News Host Attacks Biden, 83, for Taking Holiday Vacation

Fox News host Tomi Lahren mocked former President Joe Biden for taking a vacation—while she was filling in for a vacationing Sean Hannity.

Lahren, 33, made the comment without a lick of irony while subbing in on Hannity on Tuesday.

Hannity has not been on his eponymous show for more than a week, with fill-in hosts including Kellyanne Conway, Jason Chaffetz, and Gregg Jarrett.

“You’ll never believe where Joe Biden was spotted,” an incredulous Lahren said. “Spoiler alert: He’s on vacation.”

She then added, “Joe Biden, he’s back in the Caribbean, but sadly Air Force One is no longer at his service. He was actually recently spotted flying commercial to the U.S. Virgin Islands, where he later popped up at a church service in St. Croix.”

The Daily Beast contacted Fox News’ publicist for comment—but they were out of the office until Jan. 2.

Biden, 83, has retired from politics and was diagnosed with prostate cancer in May. His office said at the time it was an aggressive form of the cancer that had spread to his bones, but it appeared to be “hormone-sensitive,” which would allow for “effective management.”

He was photographed attending an evening mass in Delaware in October, which was the first time he had been seen in public since starting radiation therapy earlier that month.

Joe Biden at the beach in Delaware in August 2024, while he was still president. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

A spokesperson for the former president told Politico at the time, “As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment.”

Biden also had skin cancer surgery in September.

While Biden has retired from politics, he is represented by top Los Angeles talent agency Creative Artists Agency, who handle his public speaking appearances. In April, he made his first public speech since leaving the White House at the 2025 Conference of Advocates, Counselors, and Representatives for the Disabled.

On Nov. 20, Joe and Jill Biden attended the funeral service for former Vice President Dick Cheney at D.C.’s National Cathedral.

The former president was diagnosed with prostate cancer in May. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

On Instagram, Biden posted a family photo for Christmas, as well as a photo with himself, wife Jill, and great-grandson Willie.

Biden said the baby has been a “blessing” and a “reminder of the hope” for the future.

“Our wish for you and for our country is that we continue to seek in one another love, kindness, and compassion.”

After Biden’s diagnosis, Trump wrote in a message on his Truth Social platform Sunday: “Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis,” adding: “We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”