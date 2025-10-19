Biden Spotted for First Time Since Beginning New Cancer Treatment

Joe Biden was seen in public for the first time since beginning radiation therapy earlier this month.

Last week, a spokesperson for the former president told Politico, “As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment.”

On Saturday, Biden was photographed attending evening mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine in Wilmington, Delaware, which has been his home parish for decades.

The 82-year-old, who is still sporting a scar above his eye as the result of skin cancer surgery last month, was seen walking slowly and holding onto a woman for support. He spoke to parishioners for 10 minutes before departing.

It was announced in May that the former president had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had spread to his bones. His office said at the time that his cancer “appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management.”

After news of his diagnosis broke, Biden posted a message to X, accompanied by a photo of the former president, his wife Dr. Jill Biden, and their cat Willow.

“Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”

The Biden family is no stranger to cancer; the former president’s eldest son Beau died from brain cancer in 2015 at the age of 46.

At a Memorial Day service earlier this year, Biden gave his first public speech since receiving his cancer diagnosis and acknowledged the tenth anniversary of Beau’s death.