Biden Seen With Head Bandage After Skin Cancer Surgery

Former President Joe Biden underwent skin cancer surgery, a spokesperson has confirmed, after he was spotted with a fresh scar on his head over the weekend.

Biden, 82, received Mohs surgery, a spokesperson told the Daily Beast, a procedure in which thin layers of skin are cut away until no signs of cancer remain.

It marks the newest health challenge for Biden, who is currently battling an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Speculation about Biden’s condition swirled after he displayed a long gash going from his forehead towards the back of his head while greeting people in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, over Labor Day weekend.

Former President Joe Biden, pictured with his daughter Ashley, was spotted with a bandage on his forehead in late August. Ashley Biden/Instagram

The night before, he was seen at a local ice cream shop wearing a baseball cap covering the scar.

The first sign of Biden’s surgery came on Aug. 22, when he was photographed with a bandage protecting the same spot.

Biden has previously undergone surgery to treat skin cancer. In 2023, while he was still in office, he had surgery on his chest to remove basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer.

Joe Biden's wife, Jill, 74, had two cancerous lesions, both basal cell carcinoma, removed in 2023. Chris Kleponis/Getty Images

After initially running against Donald Trump for a second term, Biden dropped out in July 2024 amid growing questions about his cognitive and physical health.

In May, his office announced that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, after doctors found a nodule on his prostate.

“Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support,” Biden wrote at the time.

Trump initially wrote a Truth Social post saying he was saddened by the news and wishing his political opponent a “fast and successful recovery.”