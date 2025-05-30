Trump Attacks Cancer-Struck Biden in Heartless Oval Office Rant

President Donald Trump doesn’t “feel sorry” for Joe Biden amid the 82-year-old former president’s battle with prostate cancer that has spread to the bone.

During a wild Oval Office press conference alongside “not really leaving” DOGE head Elon Musk, Trump didn’t seem too concerned about the diagnosis, which Biden’s office said had a Gleason score of 9, with 10 being the most aggressive.

“If you feel sorry for him, don’t feel so sorry because he’s vicious,” Trump said during a rant bashing his predecessor’s immigration policies.

Biden, greeting military personnel Friday at Delaware's Veterans Memorial Park, was diagnosed with prostate cancer after experiencing urinary symptoms. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

“He hurt a lot of people,” Trump continued. “And so I really don’t feel sorry for him.”

Trump then reiterated what was somewhat of a defense of the Democrat: that some of his policies were the result of those close to him exploiting him.

“He wasn’t a person that would allow murderers to come into our country. I just don’t understand why, how a thing like this would be allowed to happen,” Trump said.

Trump’s first public comments about Biden’s cancer were surprisingly pleasant, though they came in the form of a social media post rather than from his lips. The president wrote that he and Melania “extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.” They also claimed to be “saddened” by the news.

Trump and others on the right have said that something isn't quite right about the timing of Biden's cancer announcement. Kent Nishimura/REUTERS

The next day, Trump similarly told reporters, “I think it’s very sad, actually.”

But eventually, Trump would join others on the right, like his eldest son, in questioning the timing of Biden’s health update, and suggesting some foul play.

“There are things going on that the public wasn’t informed of,” Trump claimed. “And I think somebody is going to have to speak to his doctor… Why wasn’t the cognitive ability discussed? And I think the doctor said he’s just fine, and it’s turned out that’s not, so it’s very dangerous.”

“Why did it take so long?” he added. “This takes a long time, could take years to get to this level of danger. It’s a very, very sad situation. I feel very badly about it, and I think people should try and find out what happened… Somebody is not telling the facts. That’s a big problem.”

Some Trump allies have since done some saber-rattling, including demanding that Biden’s doctor, Kevin O’Connor, be subpoenaed. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer even said he might want to bring Biden in to testify.

On Friday, as Trump was busy telling the world how not sorry he was for Biden, the former president told the press at a veterans’ event in Delaware that his “prognosis is good.” He also challenged CNN’s Jake Tapper to a fight.