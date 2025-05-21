Politics

Trump Launches Bizarro Defense of Biden in Wild Online Rant

UPSIDE DOWN

The president claimed that Biden did not want an “open border” policy, but people “took over the autopen.”

Ewan Palmer
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

President Donald Trump has claimed that the Biden administration’s border policies were the result of “treasonous thugs” exploiting what he described as Joe Biden’s declining mental health.

In a rare, if backhanded, defense of his predecessor Tuesday night, Trump posted on Truth Social that Biden was never a true advocate for “open borders” before entering the White House, and implied that others around him must have pushed the agenda.

Trump also repeated a theory, without offering evidence, that Biden’s inner circle were aware he was “cognitively impaired” while in office and used that to “take over the autopen,” a device that replicates a person’s signature, allowing presidents to sign off on multiple bills and pieces of legislation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Biden (right) looks on Donald Trump arrives for his 2025 inauguration ceremony.
Donald Trump has long blasted Joe Biden over his border policies. SAUL LOEB/Pool via Reuters

“They stole the Presidency of the United States, and put us in Great Danger. This is TREASON at the Highest Level! They did it to destroy our Country,” Trump wrote.

“The Joe Biden that everybody knew would never allow drug dealers, gang members, and the mentally insane to come into our Country totally unchecked and unvetted. All anyone has to do is look up his record. Something very severe should happen to these Treasonous Thugs that wanted to destroy our Country, but couldn’t, because I came along.”

Biden’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.

Don Jr. Says ‘Deep State’ Was Running Biden Presidency‘SHADOW GOVERNMENT’
Ewan Palmer
Donald Trump, Jr. gestures as he speaks at the University of Florida.

Biden’s time in the White House was marked by years of record-breaking numbers of migrant crossings at the southern border, following his rollback of hardline immigration policies enacted during Trump’s first term.

The debate over Biden’s mental and physical health, and whether he was fit enough to serve a second term as he originally planned, has been reignited in the wake of a series of damning claims revealed in the new book Original Sin by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson.

That discourse intensified on Sunday after Biden’s office revealed that the 82-year-old has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones.

Trump said Monday he was “surprised” the cancer wasn’t discovered earlier, adding fuel to speculation that Biden’s deteriorating health was being kept from the public, even as he insisted he could serve another four years in the White House.

Joe Biden gestures while speaking speaks at a Department of Defense Commander in Chief farewell ceremony.
Joe Biden is facing renewed attacks from MAGA asking whether he aware of what bills he was signing as president. Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo via Reuters

Earlier on on Tuesday, Trump said there needs to be a probe into Biden’s use of the autopen in light of the former president’s “very sad” cancer diagnosis.

“Who signed this legislation? Who signed legislation opening our border? I don’t think he knew,” Trump told reporters at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. “I said, ‘There’s nobody that could want an open border, nobody.’ And now I find out it wasn’t him. He autopenned it. Who was operating the autopen? This is a very serious thing.”

Trump went on to suggest that “radical left lunatics” more aligned with progressive Vermont Senator and two-time presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders were actually “running the country.”

“They said, ‘Wait a minute, this is a gift. He’ll do anything. We’re going to use the autopen.’ And they used the autopen on everything,” Trump claimed. “He didn’t approve this stuff, because when Joe Biden was with it, he would never have approved it. He would have never approved open borders.”

Trump has previously argued that Biden’s preemptive pardons for those who investigated Trump’s actions around the January 6 Capitol riot in 2021 were “void” because they were allegedly signed using an autopen.

Trump claimed this raised questions about whether Biden personally authorized the pardons.

Ewan Palmer

Ewan Palmer

Reporter

ewan.palmer@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsNancy Mace Parades Her Own Naked Photos in Bizarre Hearing
Sarah Ewall-Wice
PoliticsMusk Insults Interviewer for Daring to Ask About His Big DOGE Promise
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsFury Over Musk Bid to Build Trump’s $175 Billion Golden Dome
Farrah Tomazin
PoliticsLeak Shows Gabbard Goon Secretly Ordering Intel Change So It Couldn’t Be ‘Used Against’ Trump
Isabel van Brugen
PoliticsGOP Senator Forced to Step in After RFK Jr. Loses His Cool in Hearing
Erkki Forster