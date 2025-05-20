Don Jr. Says It’s Clear Deep State Was Running Biden Presidency After Cancer Diagnosis

Donald Trump Jr. says the recent severe cancer diagnosis of Joe Biden proves the country was secretly being run by the “deep state” rather than the former president.

In the latest episode of his “Triggered” podcast, the eldest son of President Donald Trump said that the reporting of Biden’s devastating health news is part of the “biggest cover-up in modern history,” in which the true state of the 82-year-old’s condition was hidden from the public while in office.

“Now, the cover up is used to try to distract from who was actually in charge, who were the deep state individuals actually running the government. We’d like to know because it wasn’t Joe Biden. I think that’s pretty clear right now,” Trump Jr. said.

“How many people were in on the cover up, how many people flagrantly lied [about] who was running our government? I can’t imagine a more obvious example of how the Deep State was clearly running our government, unelected bureaucrats deciding what the American people are going to be doing, wars, financial whatever it may be. Someone was running the government, and it was a shadow government, not a Joe Biden government.”

Donald Trump Jr. has accused Joe Biden and his tea of covering-up the extent of the former president's condition from the public. Brian Snyder/Reuters

Biden’s office said Sunday that the former president has an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones. The news broke after several days of discussion over whether Biden was mentally and physically fit to serve another term in office, as Biden originally planned and his campaign team assured he was.

The debate over Biden’s health was fueled by damning allegations in Original Sin, a book by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson, which reignited questions about whether those close to Biden were hiding the true extent of his condition.

Elsewhere, audio footage from Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur regarding his handling of classified documents was also released by Axios, revealing the former president struggling to remember key dates, such as the year his son Beau died in 2015 or when Trump was first elected into office.

Theories have also spread suggesting that Biden’s advanced cancer meant he must have been known about it long before it was made public on Sunday.

Trump Jr. repeated these claims on his podcast, claiming that announcing the news after days of scrutiny against Biden is “very curious to say the least.”

“Prostate cancer is one of the easiest types of cancer to diagnose. But even in an aggressive form, it’s a five to seven year process without treatment before it becomes metastatic,” he said. “The point here is that it’s either complete medical malpractice or a massive cover up.”

“This is a cancer that plagues those who either don’t go get the checkouts, don’t look out for themselves, don’t have the ability to afford it. Not the President of the United States, who has an entire medical team dedicated to him,” Trump Jr. added.

Joe Biden and Jill Biden thanked those who offered their well-wishes following news of the former president's cancer. Joe Biden via X/Joe Biden via X/Reuters

Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, an oncologist who served as a COVID adviser for the Biden administration, made a similar claim, telling MSNBC’s Morning Joe that Biden did not develop the cancer “in the last 100 to 200 days.”

“He had it while he was president,” Emanuel said. “He probably had it at the start of his presidency in 2021.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend that men aged 70 and over undergo regular prostate cancer screenings, known as prostate-specific antigen (PSA) tests.

Biden’s cancer was discovered after he visited a doctor due to urinary symptoms.