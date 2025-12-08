Fox News Host Warns Trump Risks Losing Crucial Votes With Indiscriminate ICE Raids

Media

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade has warned Donald Trump he could lose the Hispanic vote that helped sweep him to victory last year if his administration continues its frenzied nationwide deportation drive.

“Some of them are misreading the aggressive tactics of ICE and taking it on the whole Hispanic community,” he told Fox & Friends viewers. “They feel as though they’ve been too broadly targeted. And that’s why the president’s numbers are coming down with Hispanics.”

Kilmeade warned that with midterms coming up next November, a drop in support among that particular, historically Democratic-leaning demographic doesn’t bode well for MAGA.

GettyImages-1471913393_ymjp3g
Brian Kilmeade gave a stark warning to the administration. Roy Rochlin

“Things aren’t going to go good for anybody’s mission on the Republican side if they lose the Hispanic vote or nullify, negate some of the gains that they’ve worked so hard to make,” he said.

Amid the Trump administration’s immigration raids, MAGA officials have repeatedly touted claims that they are going after “the worst of the worst” criminal offenders present in the country illegally.

The MAGA leader's claims of going after the "worst of the worst" are simply not supported by the numbers. Allison Robbert/Getty Images

Critics have hit back by pointing out that the overwhelming majority of those detained, by some measures as high as 70 percent, have precisely zero criminal background.

As the largest immigrant demographic in the United States, the Hispanic community has overwhelmingly proven a target of ICE raids over the past several months.

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 9: In this handout provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Foreign nationals were arrested this week during a targeted enforcement operation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) aimed at immigration fugitives, re-entrants and at-large criminal aliens February 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Bryan Cox/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via Getty Images)
Statistics show roughly 70 percent of migrants detained do not have a criminal record. Handout/Getty Images

Analysts note the same community also played a pivotal role in several swing states last November, helping bolster Republican gains in places previously seen as Democratic strongholds.

While Kilmeade’s remarks might signal a rare moment of concern from within Trump’s media orbit that MAGA may be jeopardizing a key support base, it nevertheless speaks to wider Republican anxiety ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

A national survey from Marquette Law School found that 49 percent of registered voters say they’d vote for a Democrat in the 2026 congressional elections, compared with 44 percent who say they’d vote Republican.

Latest polling CNN similarly shows Democrats leading on the generic 2026 congressional ballot by 47 to 42 percent—and finds Democratic voters are considerably more motivated than Republican voters.

