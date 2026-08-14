Fox News Host Confronts Top Trump Goon’s Prediction With Brutal Reality

Fox News host Bret Baier has grilled a top Trump goon after wrongly predicting prices would go down.

The Special Report host, 56, interviewed Energy Secretary Chris Wright on Thursday, at a time when Trump’s war with Iran has led to a major spike in the cost of living.

Baier pressed Wright on the Trump administration’s inability to secure a deal to increase access through the Strait of Hormuz, as well as the rising costs of gasoline, fuel, electricity and energy. It ended with Baier replaying a 2025 interview that came back to haunt him.

Bret Baier interviews Energy Secretary Chris Wright on Fox News. Fox News

Wright’s first humiliation came as the Special Report host grilled the 61-year-old about a CNBC report this week that said ship transits through the Strait are currently at their lowest level since May. Vessel transits sat at a five-day average of around 13 on Tuesday, with the daily average sitting at around 130 vessels before Trump’s war began on Feb. 28, the report noted.

Baier showed a damning graphic indicating that just 14 vessels crossed the Strait on both Monday and Tuesday, compared to over 100 before the war, citing Kpler, a global analytics and data company that monitors ship movements.

“You say those numbers are not correct and I just want to talk to you straight about where your numbers are,” Baier told Wright.

Baier showed the Republican humiliating figures about Strait crossings. Fox

Wright claimed most of the ships had turned off their transponders for safety reasons, and they were only short by “five or six million” barrels of oil a day.

Baier then asked Wright, “Mr. Secretary, you can concede, can’t you, that the U.S. doesn’t have total control over the Strait of Hormuz?”

Wright responded, “Look, Iran is attempting to hold the world economy hostage and to terrorize their neighbors. They built up a giant arsenal, so are they causing difficulties in the region? Absolutely.”

Donald Trump listens to Energy Secretary Chris Wright in March. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

He added, “Are they causing some difficulties for their neighbors and the world economy? Absolutely.”

After Wright’s explanation, Baier admitted, “I mean, that does not sound like total control,” before moving on to his next question.

Baier then confronted Wright with a chart showing the national average gas price at $4.07, a slight rise from last week’s $4.06, and a major leap from July’s average of $3.87.

The Fox News host also shared damning statistics on the rising price of gas. Fox News

When asked when gas and oil prices will fall considering the “back and forth” between America and Iran, Wright shot back, “I have no clairvoyance.”

Admitting that the price of gas “is elevated,” Wright added, “The goal of the Trump administration is to get this back down toward $3, and we absolutely will get there. The question is just the timing of that.”

After Wright blamed Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s refineries for increasing oil prices, Baier came back with more receipts, playing Wright an interview he gave to the Special Report from November 2025.

In that previous interview, Baier asked Wright if Americans would experience a different energy cost in 2026.

“I think we’ll soon see a stop in the rise of electricity prices. We’re going to achieve that, I think, hopefully in the first half of 2026, the stop of the rises,” Wright claimed.

He added, “During the Trump administration, you will see a downward trend before the administration’s over.”

The interview took place three months before Trump launched his war on Iran. Along with the hefty $4.07 price of gas, Baier confronted Wright with Bureau of Labor Statistics data from last month, which also showed energy up 14.7 percent and electricity up 4.2 percent. Gasoline, meanwhile, was also up 24.6 percent and oil rose to 39.1 percent.

Bret Baier showed Energy Secretary Chris Wright some damning statistics. Fox News

Wright attempted to spin the figures, calling electricity “a battleship,” and claimed that wind and solar power initiatives signed off by the Biden administration “are mostly forces to drive up electricity prices.”

Wright claimed “restarts” of nuclear power plants are underway to “help stop the rise of electricity prices.”