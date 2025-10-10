Fox News Host, 61, Goes on Bizarre Rant About ‘Young, Ugly’ Protesters

A 61-year-old Fox News host launched into a bizarre rant about “ugly” youth protesters while claiming that his loyalty to Trump has made him more attractive.

In a Thursday episode of The Five, Greg Gutfeld said recovering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome”—a made-up illness used to mock people critical of the president—has helped boost his looks.

“I let go of my TDS when I noticed it was affecting my looks,” he said. “You can’t be attractive when you have unattractive thoughts. The mind and the body, they kind of intertwine.”

Greg Gutfeld made bizarre comments about youth protesters' looks on a Thursday episode of "The Five." Fox News

The conservative comedian then began to lecture young protesters at universities like Columbia about the destructive power of negative thoughts, instructing them to look to their peers across the aisle for inspiration.

“These activists, they have the raw material and they’re young, but they look so ugly,” he said. “Just compare like activists at Columbia with, like, Charlie Kirk’s memorial or a Turning Point event. It’s like Glee with hot people, versus just a sad, pathetic rabble.”

“People will figure this out in time, or their life will be over,” Gutfeld went on. “You have to understand that negative thoughts, it destroys you. You will never be anything good if you walk around with a chip on your shoulder.”

It appears that the attractiveness of college-aged kids has been on Gutfeld’s mind for some time now. The Fox host made a similar comment about the looks of college students in 2022.

Gutfeld, then 58, asked his co-hosts: “Have you seen how miserable and how miserable-looking a lot of these students are?”

“They’re deliberately ugly-fying themselves. You see them on TikTok, they’re out of shape, they’re asexual... they all look like rejects from the loony bin,” he ranted.

"They are deliberately ugly-fying themselves... They're out of shape, asexual, they're rejecting the truth in beauty, they all look like rejects from a loony bin. I'd steer clear of college, too!" pic.twitter.com/v9cUtlTJrA — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 6, 2022

The supposed correlation between “TDS” and good looks stirred controversy earlier this week after a reporter told President Donald Trump that she became more attractive after “recovering” from the fake illness.

“I’m living proof that you can recover from TDS,” said Brandi Kruse, a former mainstream TV reporter turned conservative commentator.

“I had strong Trump Derangement Syndrome for about eight years… It’s much better to not have TDS—I’m happier, healthier, more successful. I even think I got a little more attractive after I got rid of my Trump derangement,” she added, drawing laughter from the crowd.

“Very attractive,” the 79-year-old president replied.