Fox News Host Bizarrely Declares AOC Wants to Sleep With Stephen Miller

Fox News host Jesse Watters has inserted himself into the feud between Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Stephen Miller with a painfully cringe-worthy take.

Rep. AOC triggered Miller and MAGA world after she said the White House deputy chief of staff “looks like he’s, like, 4′10″,” on Instagram Sunday.

Miller, 40, responded by calling the 35-year-old Democratic congresswoman a “trainwreck” on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, saying, “That lady is a walking nightmare.” He also clarified that he was, in fact, 5′10″.

On Tuesday’s The Five, co-host Dana Perino asked Watters, “Do you think that MAGA men are insulted by AOC?”

Watters, ignoring the question, dove straight into uncomfortable territory.

“No, I think AOC wants to sleep with Miller. It is so obvious,” the 47-year-old father of four said. “I’m sorry, you can’t have him.”

Watters went on to flatter Miller, the architect of President Donald Trump’s hardline agenda, saying he “is the best. I know him well socially and the man is not overcompensating.”

Stephen Miller’s wife Katie recently described him as a “sexual matador” to Jesse Watters. CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her fiancé Riley Roberts at the 2021 Met Gala. James Devaney/Getty Images

Miller is married to Katie Miller, 34, who last month described him as a “sexual matador” to Watters. AOC has been engaged to Riley Robert since 2022; they have kept details of their relationship more low-key than the Millers.

Watters—who got divorced in 2019 after he reportedly had an affair with his now-wife Emma DiGiovine, who is 14 years his junior—proceeded to lecture AOC on what he called “high value” men.

“Men who are high value men like Stephen Miller take risks, they’re brave, they’re unafraid, they’re confident, and they’re on a mission,” Watters said. “And they have younger wives with beautiful children.”

After a quick pause, he quipped, “I think I just gave him like a dating recommendation,” hiding his face in his palm.

“I don’t know man, that was pretty creepy,” co-host Greg Gutfeld replied.

The Daily Beast has reached out to AOC for comment.

It should be noted that Gutfeld, whose IMDb page lists his height at 5′5″, also managed to steer the discussion about AOC in a creepy direction, after Perino joked, “Greg, it’s not so bad being 4′10″ right?”

Looking into the camera with a satisfied smirk, the 61-year-old host said, “You know, I’m just sitting here thinking, ‘AOC watches me.’”

The odd remark was met with awkward silence from the rest of the hosts, save a half-hearted chuckle from Watters.

During her Instagram Live, AOC had called on her followers to “laugh” at “insecure” MAGA men. The progressive New York congresswoman argued that Trump’s political movement is “predicated on the puffery of insecure masculinity.”

She added that her jabs weren’t aimed at height itself, but “the way people overcompensate over their own stories.”