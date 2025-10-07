Stephen Miller Awkwardly Forced to Watch AOC Call Him 4′10″

Stephen Miller has labeled Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a “trainwreck” after he was awkwardly made to watch her question his height live on Fox News.

Miller appeared on The Ingraham Angle on Fox News Monday night, where host Laura Ingraham confronted the White House deputy chief of staff with footage of the 35-year-old Democratic congresswoman’s comments.

AOC went live on Instagram on Sunday, labelling Miller, 40, a “clown” and openly pondering his height to her 9.4 million followers.

“I’ve never seen that guy in real life, but he looks like he’s, like, 4′10″," she said.

“And he looks like he is angry about the fact that he’s 4’10”. And he looks like he is so mad that he is 4′10″, that he has taken that anger out on at any other population possible."

Miller hit back on Fox News after the host played back AOC’s video to him live on air.

“Well, we knew that her brain didn’t work, now we know their eyes don’t work,” Miller said, stumbling over his words.

“I mean, she is a mess, right? What a trainwreck. What a trainwreck.”

Miller hadn’t finished with AOC, adding “I think the important point is that every time she is on TV, Republican approval ratings go up, Democrat approval ratings go down. That lady is a walking nightmare.”

Ingraham said she has known Miller for 20 years and said he is 5′10″ or 5′11″. Miller confirmed he is 5′10″.

After the exchange aired on Fox News, AOC took to her X account to admit she was laughing at the segment.

“I cannot believe they aired this and made him listen to it live,” she said, adding “I am crying.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Miller and AOC for comment.

White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung also weighed in on the debate, sharing a clip from Fox News .

“Sounds like @AOC is often used to the shorter things in life,” he posted on X, using the pinching hand emoji alongside his comment.

During her original video, Ocasio-Cortez suggested laughing at MAGA men as a way to deal with their “insecure masculinity.”