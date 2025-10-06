AOC Mocks ‘Short Troll’ Stephen Miller And Urges Dems to ‘Laugh’ at MAGA Men

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez cut White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller down to size, calling him a “clown” as she called on her supporters to “laugh” at “insecure” MAGA men.

The 35-year-old Democratic congresswoman ripped into Miller, 40, on her Instagram Live on Sunday while debunking MAGA claims about the government shutdown.

“Point is, is that they are scrapping and grasping at straws because they have nothing else,” she said, dismissing MAGA claims that Democrats’ push for health care for undocumented immigrants caused the shutdown.

“Laugh at them! Stephen Miller is a clown! I’ve never seen that guy in real life, but he looks like he’s, like, 4′ 10″."

The progressive New York City congresswoman kept up her critique of Miller—whose height is listed as 5′10″—and went after him for another minute.

AOC slammed Stephen Miller by calling him a "clown" and insulting his height. Joe Raedle/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“And he looks like he is angry about the fact that he’s 4’10”. And he looks like he is so mad that he is 4′10″, that he has taken that anger out on at any other population possible,” the congresswoman said.

“Like, laugh at them! Laugh at them.”

AOC, who has been one of the leading voices of the Democratic party in recent years, acknowledged the dangers of authoritarianism and urged her audience to “be strong for one another.”

“Yes, the resistance to authoritarianism is very real. The risks of abuse of power are very real, but one of the most powerful cultural things that you can do to a political movement that is predicated on the puffery of insecure masculinity – that’s what this is about."

Ocasio-Cortez acknowledged that the issue with MAGA men was less about toxic masculinity, but rather “insecure masculinity,” and suggested the antidote would be to poke fun at them.

“People talk about toxic masculinity, let’s put that to the side for just one second, this is about insecure masculinity, and one of the best ways that you can dismantle a movement of insecure men is by making fun of them,” she said.

AOC told followers that in order to "dismantle a movement of insecure men" would be to poke fun at them. KENA BETANCUR/KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

“By having secure men who aren’t afraid of successful people around them, who are good dads, who have strong values, also participating in that as well. So, that’s what I have for that.”

Responding to a viewer who chimed in “short kings are great,” Ocasio-Cortez clarified that her jabs weren’t aimed at height itself but at what she called overcompensation driven by insecurity.

“Absolutely...I’m not here to make fun of anyone’s anything, but the way people overcompensate over their own stories is what I’m talking about there. So thank you for the clarification. I appreciate that.”

“Shout out to our short kings. Someone said, ‘not short kings, short troll.’ That’s correct, there’s a difference.”