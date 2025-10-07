Rattled White House Responds to AOC’s Mockery With Crude Emoji

The White House responded to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s mockery of Stephen Miller with a crude message on Tuesday.

The clash erupted after the White House deputy chief of staff was awkwardly forced to watch a social media video of the New York Democrat calling him “4-foot-10″ while he was being interviewed live on Fox News.

In response, White House communications director Steven Cheung, 43, the president’s director of communications, quote-posted the clip.

He wrote, “Sounds like @AOC is often used to the shorter things in life,” adding a pinching-hand emoji, widely used online to suggest a small penis.

Steven Cheung's vulgar response on X to AOC's diss of Miller. X

In her Instagram video, the New York congresswoman, 35, had urged Democrats to “laugh” at what she called MAGA’s “insecure masculinity,” labeling Miller a “clown” and—without claiming she’d met him—joking that he “looks like” he’s 4-foot-10.

The episode then ramped up when The Ingraham Angle played Ocasio-Cortez’s Instagram riff about Miller, 40, during his live interview.

Miller, a longtime Trump loyalist now serving as his deputy chief of staff, forced a smile through the segment before claiming that “every time [AOC is] on TV, Republican approval ratings go up” and calling her a “walking nightmare.”

“We knew that her brain didn’t work—now we know their eyes don’t work,” Miller sneered, before boasting he is actually 5-foot-10.

Host Laura Ingraham, who said she has known Miller for 20 years, vouched for the sub-6-footer.

White House communications director Steven Cheung went into bat for Stephen Miller. Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Ocasio-Cortez then reveled in Miller’s seeming discomfort at being ambushed with her video on live TV.

AOC’s tweet responding to Fox News playing her video mocking Miller while interviewing him. X

After the segment, she reposted the clip to her X account and wrote: “I cannot believe they aired this… I am crying.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a rising star of the Democratic Party and has been on a nationwide Fighting Oligarchy tour this year with Bernie Sanders. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s White House has worked to cast Ocasio-Cortez as the face of the Democratic Party, emailing supporters in May to claim that the “Democrat Party leader”—a role she does not formally hold—wants to abolish ICE.

The congresswoman has been one of her party’s loudest voices against Trump and has been on a nationwide Fighting Oligarchy tour with Sen. Bernie Sanders. Reports in September said she has been eyeing both a run for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s seat and the White House.