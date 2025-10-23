Fox News Host Bizarrely Spews About Thomas Jefferson ‘Orgies’

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld unleashed a bizarre tirade about former presidents, including referencing Thomas Jefferson filming his “orgies.”

Gutfeld, 61, embarked on his rant on Wednesday’s episode of The Five to distract from demolition man Donald Trump completely flattening the East Wing of the White House to make room for his vanity project, a new ballroom.

The comedian and conservative commentator was first triggered by Hillary Clinton’s X post this week, sharing a report on the destruction at the White House. “It’s not his house. It’s your house,” Clinton posted. “And he’s destroying it.”

The Fox host stated, “Hillary criticizing someone for denigrating the White House, I mean, at least when Trump wanted the floor stained he got a professional,” Gutfeld said, referencing Bill Clinton’s relationship with then-intern Monica Lewinsky.

“It’s true, Trump is building a ballroom,” Gutfeld said. “But for Hillary’s husband, every room was a ballroom.”

Greg Gutfeld on Fox's The Five. screen grab

Gutfeld next took aim at actor Jeff Daniels, who spoke out against Trump’s AI-generated Truth Social video, in which the president—wearing a crown—dumped human waste over “No Kings” protestors while flying a plane with “KING TRUMP” emblazoned on the side.

The surreal video was posted on Saturday evening, after the protests.

Speaking on MSNBC, The Newsroom star questioned if that’s how people should be treated by a sitting president. “Would Lincoln have done that?,” the two-time Emmy winner, 70, said on Tuesday, referencing previous U.S. presidents. “Nixon wouldn’t have done it. Reagan wouldn’t have done it. Bush wouldn’t have done it—either Bush.”

That prompted Gutfeld to remark, “Jeff Daniels is right. Lincoln would definitely not release an AI meme. And also Ben Franklin would never call an Uber. Thomas Jefferson would never post his orgies on Pornhub, that’s for sure.”

Jefferson, who was president between 1801 and 1809, enslaved more than 600 people including Sally Hemings, who he is believed to have had a 38-year intimate relationship with.

Gutfeld also called Daniels a “comedic actor [who is] as funny as shingles.”

Heavy machinery tears down a section of the East Wing of the White House as construction begins on President Donald Trump's planned ballroom, in Washington, DC, on October 22, 2025. AFP via Getty Images

Daniels’ main acting awards have been for his dramatic roles in The Newsroom and Godless.