Fox News Host Spins Trump’s L.A. Crisis as ‘the Biden Riots’

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld blamed former President Joe Biden for the ongoing unrest in Los Angeles—despite Donald Trump being five months into his second term.

Speaking on Tuesday’s The Five, Gutfeld railed against “Biden’s riots,” claiming without providing any actual evidence that immigrants who entered the country under the Biden administration are now behind orchestrated clashes in California.

"These are the Biden riots, when you think about it," he said. "Remember the tens of thousands of men that flowed across the border, almost all entirely men—where did they go? I guess some were deported, but most of them are not deported yet."

The clashes began with a series of federal immigration raids on workplaces in the city that sparked protests. Those demonstrations prompted President Trump to send in the National Guard and then additional Marines.

Demonstrators wave flags from atop a wrecked car, in Los Angeles, California, on June 8. RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images

Officers have suppressed crowds with rubber bullets, pepper balls, tear gas, and flash-bangs. Several journalists have also been hit by projectiles, including Australian correspondent Lauren Tomasi, who was shot in the leg by a rubber bullet.

Despite all of this, some in the MAGAverse insist it’s all Biden’s fault.

Gutfeld even suggested that the protesters are “professional freelancers” and argued that the disorder proves “why Trump is necessary.”

He also said June is now like “Pride Month for Trumpers.”

“Walk outside openly in your red hats, let your Trump flag fly because you are not alone,” he quipped.

He went on to suggest that so-called organizers of these protests are now instructing demonstrators to swap Mexican flags for American ones, calling the move “another Trojan horse” and likening it to Biden’s 2020 re-election campaign, which he claimed used patriotism as a “trick” to hide radical intentions.

“The flag, like Joe, is meant to trick us into letting our guard down so there can be radical upheaval, which we are now seeing,” he explained.

The Fox News host said the rallies are “as orchestrated as the Boston Philharmonic.”

President Donald Trump has deployed 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles. DAVID PASHAEE/David Pashaee/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

Save for suggesting that migrants may have crossed the border during the former administration, Gutfeld did not explain how the protests are the responsibility of Biden, who left office in January 2025.

But his blame-Biden logic appears to be part of a wider pattern among Fox hosts, who happily scapegoat the former president for today’s crises.

Sean Hannity, for example, has continued to refer to “Biden’s open borders.”

“We’re still cleaning up Biden’s mess,” Hannity said in a May 22 broadcast, while showing footage of migrant encounters that had occurred in 2023.

In another instance, Laura Ingraham cited the “legacy of Biden’s weakness abroad” when discussing a flare-up between Russia and NATO forces in the Baltic Sea in late April.

She was conspicuously silent, however, on Trump’s failure to deliver on a promise to negotiate a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia on day one of his presidency.

Last month, Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt suggested that “the Biden economy” was still weighing down American families—ignoring the stock market havoc wreaked by Trump’s import levies, and the extra costs for consumers.

The finger-pointing is a trickle-down ploy from the commander-in-chief himself. “This is Biden’s Stock Market, not Trump’s,” the president wrote on Truth Social back on April 30.

A Los Angeles protestor holds up a rubber Trump mask and a Mexican flag. Nick Ut/Getty Images

“I didn’t take over until January 20th,” he continued, passing the buck for the tumbling stock market. “Tariffs will soon start kicking in, and companies are starting to move into the USA in record numbers. Our Country will boom, but we have to get rid of the Biden ‘Overhang.’

“This will take a while, has NOTHING TO DO WITH TARIFFS, only that he left us with bad numbers, but when the boom begins, it will be like no other. BE PATIENT!!!”