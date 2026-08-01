Fox News Host, 55, Confused About Birds

Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins got a schooling on basic bird knowledge after claiming pigeons “don’t lay eggs” during a live segment covering JD Vance’s chicken coop.

Jenkins, who was guest-hosting The Will Cain Show on Friday, made the blunder while interviewing Matt DuBoise, the Carolina Coops founder who designed and donated the custom-built coop that was installed in the vice president’s Naval Observatory residence earlier this year.

DuBoise has also worked with noted pigeon enthusiast Mike Tyson, who appeared in a brief clip on The Will Cain Show before Jenkins got egg on his face.

“Hey Matt, does Mike Tyson know that pigeons don’t lay eggs, right?” Jenkins asked his guest—prompting a bewildered pause from DuBoise, who was then forced to state the obvious. “Actually they do, but just not the chicken eggs that we want,” he explained.

All species of birds, including pigeons, do in fact lay eggs; it’s kind of their whole shtick.

Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins made an egg-scruciating mistake. Fox News

Jenkins quickly moved on from the gaffe and continued with the interview, but not without ruffling a few feathers on social media. “Talk about bird brain,” one X user wrote, while others said the moment was “so on brand for Fox News” and joked that “most birds are actually born via C-section.”

It’s not the first time Jenkins has put his foot in his mouth on-air, with the reporter delivering an equally cringe moment on Fox News back in April. Attempting to clap back at the viral Trump insult that was TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out), Jenkins offered his own Mexican-inspired abbreviation.

“Let me give you another acronym,” Jenkins told his Fox co-hosts. “NACHO: Never Avoids Confronting Hard Obstacles.”

Jenkins: Democrats are already saying that this is taco—-Trump always chickens out. Let me give you another acronym—Nacho—never avoids confronting hard obstacles. pic.twitter.com/TtqNAYEAcK — Acyn (@Acyn) April 8, 2026