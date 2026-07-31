Fox News Star Skewered by Own Brother Over Stunt

Even Laura Ingraham’s own brother was left speechless by her antics at Dr. Anthony Fauci’s testy Senate hearing.

Curtis Ingraham, the Fox News star’s estranged brother, tore into her on X after The Daily Show made a supercut of her photobombing Fauci as senators grilled him about his role as former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fauci, 85, led the Biden administration’s response to COVID-19. He was initially hailed as a hero but was later vilified by the right, including Ingraham and her Fox News colleagues.

MAGA loyalists have repeatedly called for Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was preemptively pardoned by President Joe Biden at the end of his term, to be prosecuted. Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images

As Fauci repeatedly invoked the Fifth Amendment, Ingraham was seated right behind him, frequently rolling her eyes and shaking her head in disapproval as he spoke.

The Daily Show then overlaid the Fox News host’s cringeworthy facial expressions with audio of derogatory remarks she has previously made about other people. The montage showed Ingraham doing the same things she has slammed others for, including rolling eyes and mugging for the camera.

“There simply are no more words!” Curtis Ingraham wrote Thursday on X, reposting a Daily Beast story about the supercut.

Curtis also reposted a clip of Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson on Ingraham’s show saying Fauci “really ought to be the most infamous villain in American history.”

“Umm, if my memory serves me correctly, Laura, weren’t you one of the early birds to receive the Covid vaccine that @Dr_AnthonyFauci helped spearhead?!” he said, tagging the account for his sister’s show.

Curtis Ingraham on X

On Wednesday, Curtis posted a screenshot of Ingraham seated behind Fauci and wrote, “Laura, shouldn’t you be focused on those Epstein files instead of lurking behind⁦ @Dr_AnthonyFauci ⁩ hoping for spin-worthy tidbits?!”

Curtis, who is gay, has long had a strained relationship with his sister. In 2018, he told the Daily Beast that he thinks Ingraham is “a monster.”

“She’s very smart, she’s well spoken, but her emotional heart is just kind of dead,” he said. “And you see it in her face when you see her on TV. She’s ready to destroy. She does not listen to understand—she listens to respond. And her response is always an attack.”

“The Daily Show” mocked Laura Ingraham using her own words. X

At the time, Ingraham said in a statement to the Daily Beast that she and her siblings were “shocked and saddened to learn of these false and hurtful online postings.”

“Although we’ve been estranged from him for many years, we love our brother and miss him very much,” she said.

Ingraham, who reportedly dated the late Sen. Lindsey Graham in the ’90s, has been blasting Fauci since he gained prominence in 2021. She previously made the bizarre claim that Fauci appeared to be liberal based on his body language.

Fauci was well aware of how Ingraham and other Fox News “stooges” felt about him, writing in his journal that there was “an obviously calculated plan of disparaging me and any other scientists (but focusing heavily on me) that speak up against their crazy strategy.”