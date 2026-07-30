‘Daily Show’ Epically Trolls Fox Host’s Insane Photobombing

Fox News host Laura Ingraham has been epically trolled by The Daily Show—which used her own spiteful words against her.

Ingraham, 63, was seated behind Dr. Anthony Fauci during his Senate hearing on Wednesday in which he was grilled about his former role as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fauci, 85, led the U.S. through the coronavirus pandemic and was initially hailed as a hero before being vilified by the right—including Ingraham and her Fox News colleagues.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham pulls faces behind Anthony Fauci on Wednesday. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

During his appearance at the Senate Homeland Security Committee after being subpoenaed, he invoked his Fifth Amendment rights and refused to answer questions.

However, it was Ingraham’s own appearance, frequently rolling her eyes and shaking her head during Fauci’s testimony, that caught the attention of The Daily Show.

The Emmy and Peabody Award-winning program made a super-cut by zooming on Ingraham’s pained facial expressions, then matching them to a montage of derogatory remarks she has previously made about other people.

The video cleverly syncs Ingraham’s words as she is shown doing the same things she has slammed others for.

Dr. Anthony Fauci at his hearing on Wednesday. Laura Ingraham not pictured. Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images

“The smirking for the camera... the smirk she had on her face... shaking her... shaking her head... and she just kind of rolled her eyes, mugging for the cameras, and at certain points it almost seems like a competition for the camera,” Ingraham’s voice was heard saying, as footage of her literally shaking her head, rolling her eyes, smirking and mugging during Fauci’s appearance was played.

“Her little charade for the cameras isn’t just an example of conduct that is boorish and rude, arrogant and rude, always performing for the cameras,” Ingraham said as the video continued.

“Taking a selfie like a junior high school girl,” Ingraham is heard saying, as footage of her taking a selfie during the hearing is seen.

'The Daily Show' mock Laura Ingraham using her own words. X

The Daily Show posted the video on social media with the meta caption, “Watching Laura Ingraham make faces at Fauci’s hearing while listening to Laura Ingraham complain about other people making faces.”

The Daily Beast was able to pinpoint some of the array of insults The Daily Show used in their video to Ingraham’s original intended targets.

She complained a Venezuelan man was “mugging for the cameras” during an ICE raid in January, and said Democrat Adam Schiff was “taking a selfie like a junior high school girl,” in 2019.

She called former CNN reporter Jim Acosta “arrogant and rude, always performing for the cameras,” in 2021, and accused New York Attorney General Letitia James of “smirking for the cameras” in 2024.

During Wednesday’s The Ingraham Angle on Wednesday, Trump adviser Stephen Miller hailed the president over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was there,” Miller said. “President Trump saved America from a great depression by fighting against those who wanted to shut down the schools, and shut down our way of life. He fought to reopen the government.”

Miller added, “I salute President Trump for what he achieved,” and without mentioning Fauci by name, called out “so-called healthcare government experts who sometimes have an agenda of their own.”