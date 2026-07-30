Stephen and Katie Miller’s Brazen Hypocrisy Exposed by Secret Diary

Stephen and Katie Miller’s reliance on MAGA enemy Dr. Anthony Fauci has been revealed in a secret diary as the couple publicly berate the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fauci, 85, led the U.S. through the coronavirus pandemic and was initially hailed as a hero before being vilified by the right.

On Wednesday, he appeared before the Senate Homeland Security Committee after being subpoenaed, invoking his Fifth Amendment rights and refusing to answer questions.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is sworn in during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 29, 2026. Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images

Kentucky Republican Rand Paul, who is investigating the origins of COVID-19, released over 1,000 pages of Fauci’s diary from 2019 to 2022 over the weekend.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told Fox News that he handed the entries over to Senate Republicans after finding them on government servers.

Fauci’s close relationship with Katie Miller is revealed in diary entries from 2020, when she was Vice President Mike Pence’s communications director and intimately involved in the White House’s response to the pandemic, a new report by NOTUS reveals.

Fauci’s friendly diary entries highlight the Millers leaning on him for advice in 2020, despite the podcast host now slamming him on social media.

Fauci writes about providing medical advice to both Katie and Stephen Miller, including when Katie tested positive for COVID-19 while pregnant in 2020, as well as when her husband later tested positive, and after their newborn child experienced a medical episode later that year.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and his wife Katie Miller at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in April. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

“I am calling katie frequently to check on her couple time per day” Fauci wrote in an entry dated May 9, 2020. “She is very anxious about getting very ill since she is 10 weeks pregnant. Tonight she had an anxiety reaction. I calmed her over the phone.”

He also wrote about directly contacting the doctors looking after Miller’s infant to discuss the child’s medical care.

On March 25, 2020, Fauci wrote in his diary, “katie Miller is great (tough, smart,but great),” and said he spoke to her multiple times as she headed to her parents’ house in Texas after her husband tested positive.

“Spoke to her at Houston airport and after she landed,” he wrote in an entry dated October 6, 2020. On December 31, 2000, he wrote, “Am on phone frequently with katie and Stephen.”

U.S. President Donald Trump departs after addressing the coronavirus task force daily briefing as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stands by at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 26, 2020. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Highlighting what seemed to be a friendly relationship, Fauci wrote on May 6, 2020, “katie Miller and I laugh at each other in the Sit Room.”

Miller told NOTUS that while she was initially in regular contact with Fauci at the beginning of the COVID-19 response, she felt he was “incredibly self-centered and sought to promote himself above the good of the people.”

“He was not my doctor. He was not my friend. He was a work colleague who called me for work purposes, and in the course of a phone call, you would discuss other things,” Miller said.

Katie Miller at the White House during her DOGE era. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Miller also stated she deliberately gave Fauci the impression they were friends so that he “did not leak against me or my husband.”

“I understood who he was, and I understood how to manage somebody like him,” Miller said.

Referencing an incident in Fauci’s diaries where he mentioned agreeing with Stephen Miller on implementing border restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19, she asked rhetorically, “How did Stephen Miller manage to get Dr. Fauci there?”

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Rand Paul. Nathan Howard/Nathan Howard/Reuters

She added, “It’s understanding how to communicate with somebody who wants to put themselves above others.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Katie Miller and Fauci for comment. Fauci did not respond to a request for comment from NOTUS.

After Fauci’s Wednesday hearing, Miller posted on X, “Why plead the Fifth if you believe you have a preemptive pardon? Is it because it was auto-penned?”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, receives his first dose of the new Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health, in Bethesda, U.S., December 22, 2020. POOL/REUTERS

Days earlier, on Monday, she reacted to the release of Fauci’s diaries with a post on X. “The most disturbing part” of its contents “is what he decided to memorialize versus what he kept out of his diary,” she wrote.

She added, “It’s almost like he knew this diary would one day become public. He wanted to cast himself as the hero, as famous, as the savior... Dr. Fauci used the opportunity to become a celebrity and manipulate the situation to maximize his popularity.”

Katie Miller blasts Anthony Fauci on X. X

Last month, Miller called for Fauci to be jailed on X, stating he had “used the government’s medical establishment to push an agenda that protected and promoted himself at the expense of the American people. ”

She added, “His autopen pardon should be trashed, and he should be in jail,” referencing former President Joe Biden pardoning Fauci in January 2025, during his final hours in office.

Speaking on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle on Wednesday, Stephen Miller was quizzed on the diary and whether Trump has any regrets.

While he failed to reference the diary, the deputy chief of staff went into a long diatribe gushing over Trump’s pandemic policies in 2020.

He claimed Trump was “sometimes single-handedly” fighting the “broken” healthcare establishment.

“I was there,” Miller said. “President Trump saved America from a great depression by fighting against those who wanted to shut down the schools, and shut down our way of life. He fought to reopen the government.”