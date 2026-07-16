Emmy-Winning ‘Odyssey’ Star Sounds Off on Stephen Miller

The Odyssey star John Leguizamo says he can’t wait to “Nuremberg” Stephen Miller after Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff made passionate claims about the perils of birthright citizenship.

Leguizamo, 65, made a special appearance on Wednesday night’s episode of The Daily Show, during which he mocked the MAGA outrage about the Supreme Court upholding birthright citizenship. The case to strike down the 14th Amendment was pushed by the president and his administration, but ultimately did not pass.

The activist and Emmy-winning actor used Miller’s meltdown to illustrate the scope of this outrage, which has been peppered with conspiracy theories.

Miller, 40, condemned the Supreme Court’s decision in an appearance on Fox News earlier this month.

John Leguizamo mocked Stephen Miller's Fox News meltdown. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

“We have people from all over the world, from third-world nations, nations that on their own would have never invented the wheel, let alone modern technology, let alone medicine, let alone air travel,” Miller told host Jesse Watters.

“And they can just come into the country, have a baby at a hospital, paid for by you and me, and then that baby’s automatically a citizen, that baby can sit on a jury when he turns 18, and sit in judgment of you, and sit in judgment of me, and sit in judgment of our loved ones,” he added.

Leguizamo issued a quick but brutal response.

“OK, OK, first of all, I do like knowing that Stephen Miller worries he might actually be put on trial someday,” said the star, as the audience cheered.

“Oh, I can’t wait to Nuremberg that motherf---er,” he quipped.

Supporters of the Supreme Court's birthright citizenship ruling gathered outside the building on the final day of the court's term. Cheney Orr/REUTERS

Leguizamo continued, “But also, a baby who sits on a jury when he turns 18 is not a baby anymore, OK? Although that could be pretty cute.” He went on to imitate a child-like voice saying, “We, the jury, find you ‘adowable.’ We sentence you to the ‘ewectwic’ chair.”

Miller’s anger was also condemned by MS NOW anchor Chris Hayes, who called his remarks on Fox News “extreme, unhinged, and racist.”

Trump was furious about the Supreme Court's decision on birthright citizenship. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Leguizamo said that Miller and other conservatives “are just making up the most ridiculous anti-American plots.”

“The Chinese could take over Detroit! The Mexicans could all come in a cruise ship!” he said. “The Greeks could send a giant wooden horse as a gift and then leap out of it at night! I’m telling you, you’ve got to see this on IMAX.”