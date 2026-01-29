Emmy-Winning Comedian Has a Warning for ICE-Supporting Fans

John Leguizamo issued a strong warning to any of his fans who support ICE.

Leguizamo, an Emmy-winning comedian, posted a brief video message on Instagram in the wake of Alex Pretti, 37, being killed by a federal agent in Minneapolis over the weekend. Pretti’s death comes mere weeks after Reneé Good, also 37, was shot by federal agents in the state.

“If you follow ICE, unfollow me. Don’t come to my shows and don’t watch my movies,” he said in the video. “Abolish ice!” he wrote in the caption.

The comedian, a Colombian immigrant and former MSNBC host, has been a vocal critic of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

In August 2025, he condemned Lois & Clark actor Dean Cain for joining ICE as an honorary officer. Leguizamo bashed the actor, saying in an Instagram video, “What kind of loser volunteers to be an ICE officer? What a moron. Dean Cain: your pronouns are has/been.”

In the aftermath of both Pretti and Good’s deaths, Leguizamo has urged followers to mobilize against the institution in whichever ways they can. “Take action! Don’t sit idle! You can be part of the protests! In your own way!” he wrote on Jan. 27.

John Leguizamo wrote the 2025 Off-Broadway show, "The Other Americans," which also starred Bradley James Tejeda, Sarah Nina Hayon, and Luna Lauren Velez. Joan Marcus

On Jan. 28, he posted a screenshot of an American Civil Liberties Union post urging people to record ICE activities. “Film everything! Get those phones out! Hit record!” Leguizamo wrote. In another video posted on Jan. 12, just days after Good’s murder, he added, “Be good in honor of Reneé Macklin Good.”

“Choose humanity over fear. It’s on all of us to stay engaged, seek accountability, and keep each other safe,” he concluded.

In 2016, Leguizamo wrote a searing op-ed for The New York Times criticizing Donald Trump’s “racist rhetoric,” and accusing the current president of “anti-Latino sentiment.” He urged Latinos to vote, writing, “Latinos need to demand our place in American history, and in corporate, political and social fields. We must demand an equal share of the American dream, and not accept a downgraded version of it.”

In the run-up to the 2024 election, Leguizamo was vocal about Trump receiving widespread support from the Latino community, citing inflation as a leading cause.

“No matter what Trump says about inflation, he doesn’t like us, and he doesn’t want us here,” he told the audience of The Daily Show, which he guest-hosted several times.

John Leguizamo starred in Netflix's acclaimed drama, "Bloodline." The actor has appeared in a slew of Hollywood hits, including "Romeo+Juliet," "John Wick," and "Bob Trevino Likes It." Saeed Adyani/Netflix

In 2025, the star had a heated debate with Bill Maher over immigration and resources. Leguizamo argued that Latin American countries have suffered because America has “beat up every democracy that was burgeoning and then destroyed it to keep their oil or their resources.”