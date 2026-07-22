Stephen Miller Unravels in Deranged Fox News Rant

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller went on a bizarre rant about “communist” Democrats that curiously referenced a number of President Donald Trump’s own actions since returning to office last year.

Fox News host Sean Hannity teed up Miller with his own diatribe about the “radicals ruling the Democratic Party” who supposedly want to abolish the Senate and the presidency—along with private business and private property—while promising a “womb-to-the-tomb utopia that all of us know will never work.”

“Yes,” Miller chuckled, before turning serious. “The Democrat party has embraced not only socialism, they have embraced communism. Straight-up, outright, full-throated communism. They are now electing candidates who want to take private industry over, give it to the government, suspend the Constitution, abolish the Senate, abolish prisons, abolish jails, abolish the jury system, abolish our entire way of life.”

The Department of Homeland Security has instructed agents to enter homes without warrants in violation of the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

It was an odd list considering the Trump administration has claimed government stakes in more than a dozen private companies, including Intel, IBM, and U.S. Steel.

The administration has also tried to suspend or overturn key parts of the Constitution, including the Article 1 right to a writ of habeas corpus, the Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable searches and seizures, and the 14th Amendment guarantee of birthright citizenship.

The president has also largely sidestepped the House and Senate by signing 270 executive orders since the start of his second term, according to Ballotpedia.

And his Department of Justice has come under fire for grand jury misconduct that was so severe it led to the dismissal of charges.

President Trump bypassed Congress and tried to end birthright citizenship, which is enshrined in the Constitution, via an executive order that was struck down by the Supreme Court. Olivier Douliery /AFP via Getty Images

That didn’t stop Miller from insisting that, “The contrast has never been more clear.”

“There is President Trump, the Republican Party, and America First, or the crazy communist lunatics who will steal everything you know and love in this nation, and they will never, ever, let you have it back,” he said.

Trump has signed no fewer than 270 executive orders since his return to the Oval Office. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“Steve, this is why you will never be banned from this network or this show,” Hannity replied while Miller laughed. “It’s just priceless.”