Stephen Miller Flips Out About ‘Freaks’ and ‘Weirdos’ in Bonkers Fox News Rant

Stephen Miller went on an unhinged meltdown while attacking progressive factions of the Democratic Party as “freaks” and “weirdos.”

In a typically deranged appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show, the White House deputy chief of staff lashed out at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Rep. Ilhan Omar during a discussion about the midterm elections.

Taking a page from President Donald Trump’s playbook, Miller attacked the rise of Democratic Socialists within the party, including New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, by labeling them “communists” who threaten the future of the United States.

Stephen Miller makes frequent appearances on Sean Hannity’s eponymous show. Fox News

“This is an ideology it starts with coercion, and it ends, always, in violent, repressive bloodshed,” Miller said.

“So it’s not just a question of we disagree with them. We have a different point of view. The very survival of freedom, liberty, humanity, your family, your children, your future depends on ensuring that we do not allow communism to take hold in America.”

“The people you mentioned, the names you mentioned, AOC, Bernie, the Squad, Omar—these are people who even 10 or 15 years ago would’ve been relegated to the outer extreme fringes of the Democrat Party. They’re now the center of the party. They’re the heart of the party. They’re the soul of the party.

“So the Democrats have become a party of freaks, weirdos, losers, and crazies.”

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have helped a socialist and progressive wing grow inside the Democratic Party. Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Miller, the architect behind many of Trump’s most hardline immigration policies, went on to suggest that if more Democratic Socialists and progressive members of the Democratic Party got into power, it would be “deadly serious” for the country.

“When you give these people power, everything you know and love in this world falls apart. You have chaos, corruption, decay, violence, poverty.”

The top Trump ally was later mocked online for his remarks about “freaks” and “weirdos,” without seemingly looking within his own party.

“Every accusation is a confession,” posted former Republican congressman and top Trump critic Adam Kinzinger.

Author and Jeopardy! winner Hemant Mehta added: “The king of the ‘freaks, weirdos, losers, and crazies’ party wants to call out some of the most popular politicians in the country.”