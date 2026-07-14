Stephen Miller’s Wife Comes Unglued Over What’s on Trump’s Desk

Katie Miller, the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, failed to see the funny side after a reporter revealed an embarrassing detail on Donald Trump’s desk.

Trump appeared before the press on Monday evening to sign executive orders in the Oval Office and discuss the ongoing saga surrounding the war in Iran.

During the huddle, DJ Judd, a White House producer for CNN, noticed that the president had a stick of Krazy Glue-branded super glue on the side of the Resolute Desk. He gleefully posted photos of it on X.

Katie Miller melted down at the post to her 241,000 X followers. X/Katie Miller

Judd’s images back up the claim made by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan in their book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, that the president took it upon himself to attach some of the tacky, gilded decorations that now festoon the Oval Office using super glue.

However, MAGA podcaster Katie Miller did not appreciate Judd sharing the photos of the glue with his social media followers.

“The important news you can expect from CNN,” Miller wrote in reply to Judd’s post.

Katie Miller in front of some of the golden trinkets that President Trump has introduced to the Oval Office as part of his Mar-a-Lago-esque makeover. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Regime Change contains a number of bombshell revelations concerning Trump’s erratic second term in office.

One of the more humorous tidbits recounts how White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt walked in while Trump was renovating the Oval Office himself, using super glue to stick cheap decorations onto the marble fireplace mantel.

“As he was known to prefer his own aesthetic handiwork to anyone else’s, the sight of the president squeezing glue onto gilded appliqués and mounting them on the wall himself surprised no one in his inner circle,” Haberman and Swan wrote.

The book also reveals how Stephen Miller, viewed as the architect behind many of Trump’s most hardline immigration policies, became so irate at ICE and the Department of Homeland Security for not deporting immigrants fast enough that he threatened to fire all of the senior leadership at both agencies during a furious phone call in February.