Fox Host Gives Wild Diagnosis After Action Star’s Trump Diss

Fox News host and comedian Greg Gutfeld has issued his own wild diagnosis of an action hero who brutally slammed President Trump.

Reacher star Alan Ritchson, 43, infuriated MAGA voices after claiming Trump is “raping the world” during a podcast this week. The actor was discussing his relationship with resentment when he began talking Trump.

The actor has become one of Hollywood’s most vocal critics of the 80-year-old president, despite the fact that his action thriller series on Amazon has a fanbase of conservative viewers.

Alan Ritchson on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard. YouTube

After mocking Trump’s UFC Freedom 250 fight on the White House lawn on June 14, the president’s 80th birthday, Ritchson said there were “no consequences” for anything that has happened.

“I’m just supposed to let go of my resentment that this f---king guy is just raping the world that he lives in for whatever gain he personally can have, and I’m supposed to let that go? And then what?” Ritchson said on Monday’s episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

Fox News’ The Five on Wednesday stitched together a series of Ritchson’s comments from the podcast on resentment, related and unrelated to Trump, including his “raping the world” line.

Reacting to the sliced edit, Gutfeld insisted that Ritchson’s comments had “nothing to do with politics,” and claimed the Reacher star “wasn’t joking.”

“It says absolutely nothing about Donald Trump, but it says too much about him,” Gutfeld, 61, stated.

He claimed that resentment is “like taking a poison and waiting for the other person to die. And if you look at him, it is really a powerful contrast, a guy that is so physically fit, but spiritually he’s diseased.”

Greg Gutfeld discusses Alan Ritchson on The Five. Fox News

Gutfeld was citing a quote attributed to South African anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela, “Resentment is like drinking poison and then hoping it will kill your enemies.”

The comedian then claimed “the obsession is a distraction, he’s not enjoying himself.”

“This is not TDS. TDS is something else,” he said. “There is something deeper...and it serves as an example to a lot of the things that we have seen on the streets, the assassination attempts, the romance of violence, is that there are underlying issues to the actions.”

He continued, “If you remove the ‘Trump is evil’ narrative, there is something else there. And this just happens to bring it out.”

Alan Ritchson on the set of Reacher. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Ritchson previously discussed his modeling career before becoming an actor, telling the Hollywood Reporter in 2024 there were “very few redeeming qualities” to working in that industry.

Comparing it to “legalized sex trafficking,” Ritchson said “The number of times and situations where I was put in horrific environments where sexual abuse was the goal and the paycheck that you were desperate for in order to survive was the carrot, I can’t count on two hands.”

Jesse Watters discusses Alan Ritchson on The Five. Fox News

In the interview, as well revealing he was the victim of a sexual assault, the actor discussed being diagnosed as bipolar and also a suicide attempt.

Gutfeld said, “I’m sure there was something that happened there. He had suicidal periods in his life. Very serious stuff.”

Gutfeld added, “I think the interviewer was trying to get at the fact that it’s the resentment that is eating him alive, and essentially poisoning himself, and no amount of squats and bench presses are going to get rid of that.”

Former White House press secretary under President George W. Bush Dana Perino, also a member of The Five panel, admitted to being one of Reacher’s conservative viewers on Wednesday.

Alan Ritchson has lashed out at President Trump. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

“I don’t know anything about him. I don’t know why celebrities feel like they need to go on a show where you know you’re going to be asked about politics. A lot of people watch the show, maybe now, half of them won’t,” Perino said.

“You don’t have to be a Trump supporter, but why be a Trump hater when everybody is watching Amazon?”

The Daily Beast has contacted Fox News and reps for Ritchson for comment.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.